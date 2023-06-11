Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels

Even by J.Lo's standards, they're tall.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 @ 01:11PM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty

From skinny six-inch stilettos to her PVC Hustlers heels, there's no shoe that's too high for Jennifer Lopez. And yesterday, she pulled out what might just be her tallest pair yet for a daytime weekend outing, of all occasions.  

On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out for lunch with her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, in Los Angeles while wearing ankle-breaking white platform heels so high, we don't know how she was able to walk in them. The peep-toe Gucci sandals featured crisscrossing straps in the front, a towering sculptural-shaped heel, and silver embellishments of the fashion house's GG logo decorating its platform.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

The actress-slash-singer teamed her towering shoes with the perfect summer maxi dress from La DoubleJ that came complete with a bold, brightly-colored red, white, blue, and yellow pattern, as well as fluttery sleeves and a tunic-style silhouette. She accessorized with a crimson Hermès shoulder bag, gold hoops, and aviator sunglasses. 

J.Lo pulled her caramel tresses back into a sleek top knot, and kept her glam equally as effortless, combining her bronzed skin with nude lipgloss and dark eyeliner.

Maxi dresses and heels appear to be J.Lo's new summer outfit formula. Just last week, the multi-hyphenate was spotted furniture shopping in West Hollywood wearing a denim floor-length shirtdress from Valentino with the highest side slits, and teamed her dress with a pair of knee-high, two-toned leather boots with an extra-tall heel.

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Paired Her Backless Beaded Naked Dress With a Flame-Shaped Cocktail Ring
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Revealed the “Super Simple” Outfit Formula That’s Her “Go-To” for Summer
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Helen Mirren Metallic Heels
Somehow, Helen Mirren’s 5-Inch Metallic Heels Are the Most Comfortable Shoes I Own
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns
Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyoneâs Favorite Tiny Top Big Pants Outfit Formula
Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyone’s Favorite Tiny Top, Big Pants Outfit Formula
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
LOTD
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Outfit-Elevating Shoe Anne Hathaway Wears
Amazon Maxi Dress
Shoppers Call This Breezy Amazon Dress a "Summer Staple," and It's Up to 56% Off Ahead of the Season
Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again
Martha Stewart Metallic Shoe Trend
Martha Stewart Wore Skin-Tight Leggings With the Summer Version of 2023's Biggest Shoe Trend
Coverup
Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Best Options Under $40