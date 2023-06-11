Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels

From skinny six-inch stilettos to her PVC Hustlers heels, there's no shoe that's too high for Jennifer Lopez. And yesterday, she pulled out what might just be her tallest pair yet for a daytime weekend outing, of all occasions.



On Saturday, J.Lo stepped out for lunch with her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, in Los Angeles while wearing ankle-breaking white platform heels so high, we don't know how she was able to walk in them. The peep-toe Gucci sandals featured crisscrossing straps in the front, a towering sculptural-shaped heel, and silver embellishments of the fashion house's GG logo decorating its platform.

Getty

The actress-slash-singer teamed her towering shoes with the perfect summer maxi dress from La DoubleJ that came complete with a bold, brightly-colored red, white, blue, and yellow pattern, as well as fluttery sleeves and a tunic-style silhouette. She accessorized with a crimson Hermès shoulder bag, gold hoops, and aviator sunglasses.



J.Lo pulled her caramel tresses back into a sleek top knot, and kept her glam equally as effortless, combining her bronzed skin with nude lipgloss and dark eyeliner.

Maxi dresses and heels appear to be J.Lo's new summer outfit formula. Just last week, the multi-hyphenate was spotted furniture shopping in West Hollywood wearing a denim floor-length shirtdress from Valentino with the highest side slits, and teamed her dress with a pair of knee-high, two-toned leather boots with an extra-tall heel.