Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Look Is a Masterclass in Summer Layering

Once again, Jennifer Lopez is embodying everything there is to love about fashion. Between her cozy, luxe groutfit and sheer, flouncy dress, J. Lo is the blueprint for our summer mood boards — and just yesterday, she practically handed us an easy outfit formula that's a fail-proof guide to layering in the year's hottest months.

While out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday, the multi-hyphenate wore her version of summer casual, sporting a plunging white bodysuit underneath a black ribbed cardigan in a lightweight fabric and cropped silhouette, and adorned with peal buttons down the front. She elevated her outfit with a pair of slouchy, pleated black trousers and a black leather Coach handbag. In lieu of her usual aviators, J.Lo opted for cat-eye tortoiseshell sunglasses, and also accessorized with a smattering of gold bracelets, diamond stud earrings, and black loafers.

Jennifer Lopez Casual Los Angeles

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beauty-wise, she wore her caramel-colored hair pulled back into a tousled high ponytail, and she completed her glam with a rosy lip and a light dusting of blush. 

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

This isn’t the first time (and most certainly won’t be the last) J. Lo has aced her streetwear style. A day earlier, the actress-slash-singer confirmed the coastal grandma trend isn’t going anywhere this summer as she slipped into a cozy belted Fair Isle sweater while running errands in Los Angeles. Rather than dressing to impress, she opted for comfort in a pair of baggy, floor-sweeping medium-washed jeans and white sneakers.

