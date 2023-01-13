Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt

After months of sporting the fuzziest sweaters and coziest coats, it seems Jennifer Lopez is officially over winter (much like the rest of us). Case in point? Just a day after ushering in all of the spring vibes by posting on Instagram in a bubblegum-pink mididress and matching trench coat, the multi-hyphenate was back again wearing white from head to toe — calf-length linen button-up and all.

Hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding, J.Lo took to her account on Thursday to detail her all-white OOTD for her 231 million followers. In the snaps, the actress wore an oversized white blazer and wide-leg trousers set from Michael Kors's Spring/Summer 2023 collection layered over the longest sheer white button-up top for an ensemble that looked equal parts beachy and effortlessly chic. Never missing an opportunity to add a little glitz, Lopez accessorized with a stack of gold necklaces, a gold belt, and sky-high gold platform heels.

Elsewhere in the post, Jennifer also gave followers a close-up look at her glam for the day, which consisted of a shimmery pink eye look and a glossy nude lip. She wore her caramel-colored hair up in a messy updo complete with voluminous face-framing fringe.

“It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding 🤍,” she captioned the post, calling out hairstylist Chris Appleton, manicurist Tom Bachik, and other members of her team.

Lopez’s outing comes shortly ahead of Shotgun Wedding’s Jan. 27 release on Prime Video. According to the studio’s description of the film, J.Lo stars opposite Josh Duhamel as a couple gathering their “lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding.” The description adds, “And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.”