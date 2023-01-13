Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt

According to J.Lo, it's officially time to break out the linen.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 @ 12:29PM
Jennifer Lopez white outfit Instagram
Photo:

Instagram/JENNIFER LOPEZ

After months of sporting the fuzziest sweaters and coziest coats, it seems Jennifer Lopez is officially over winter (much like the rest of us). Case in point? Just a day after ushering in all of the spring vibes by posting on Instagram in a bubblegum-pink mididress and matching trench coat, the multi-hyphenate was back again wearing white from head to toe — calf-length linen button-up and all. 

Hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding, J.Lo took to her account on Thursday to detail her all-white OOTD for her 231 million followers. In the snaps, the actress wore an oversized white blazer and wide-leg trousers set from Michael Kors's Spring/Summer 2023 collection layered over the longest sheer white button-up top for an ensemble that looked equal parts beachy and effortlessly chic. Never missing an opportunity to add a little glitz, Lopez accessorized with a stack of gold necklaces, a gold belt, and sky-high gold platform heels.

Elsewhere in the post, Jennifer also gave followers a close-up look at her glam for the day, which consisted of a shimmery pink eye look and a glossy nude lip. She wore her caramel-colored hair up in a messy updo complete with voluminous face-framing fringe.

“It’s a nice day for a white (Shotgun) Wedding 🤍,” she captioned the post, calling out hairstylist Chris Appleton, manicurist Tom Bachik, and other members of her team. 

Lopez’s outing comes shortly ahead of Shotgun Wedding’s Jan. 27 release on Prime Video. According to the studio’s description of the film, J.Lo stars opposite Josh Duhamel as a couple gathering their “lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding.” The description adds, “And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.”

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She's Ready for Spring in Head-to-Toe Pastel Pink
Jennifer Lopez SHotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me' premiere
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Silky Shorts Set Over Nothing But a Lacy Black Bra
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
Michelle Obama White Cargo Pants IG
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
Olivia Wilde 'babylon' premiere
Olivia Wilde's Version of a Blazer Dress Had a Sheer, Floor-Length Skirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Comfy Holiday Shopping ‘Fit Included Gen Z-Approved Jeans and the Most Festive Winter Coat
Jennifer Lopez Red Outfit Purse With Name Christmas Tree
Jennifer Lopez Has a Valentino Purse With Her Name Printed on It, Because of Course
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweet Phrase Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez wide brim hat
Jennifer Lopez Says She's Always Considered Herself to Be a "Loner-Type Person"
Jennifer Lopez lingerie
Jennifer Lopez’s Writing Session Attire Included a Silky Matching Set and the Laciest Bra
Jennifer Lopez 2020 Critics Choice Awards Yellow Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Self-Care Routine Includes Lingerie and Her Bed
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Battles Pirates on Her Wedding Day in New Trailer for ‘Shotgun Wedding’