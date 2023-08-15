Jennifer Lopez Shared the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion at 54 With a Makeup-Free Video

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her skincare routine fresh off of her 54th birthday, and (spoiler alert!) it involves a lot of JLoBeauty.

In a new Instagram video shared with her 250 million followers on Sunday, the actress broke down her current favorite skincare products while chatting about how she feels to have recently turned 54. “I just had a birthday … and I feel better than ever!” Lopez said while standing makeup-free in her bathroom in a dusty pink robe and a high messy bun​​. “I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day.”

The multi-hyphenate then addressed any potential trolls, adding, “Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin …’ I call bullshit on you right now,” before applying JLoBeauty Glow Serum and sunscreen to her already-glowing complexion.

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she shared, giving followers an inside tip on how to achieve her spotless complexion. “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye! I love you.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to plug one of her projects, Lopez was also sure to shout out her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, in the post’s caption. “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” she wrote.

J.Lo’s post came just days after she showed off her equally as impressive physique when wearing a stringy black bikini as a top during a shopping trip in Capri, Italy. On Friday, the singer stepped out in the tiny top in question (which featured a V-shaped halter neck tie and a gold ring) paired with high-waisted white palazzo pants and a lightweight linen cardigan. She finished the look with one of her signature pairs of shades, a black wide-brimmed hat, and a straw bag.