Jennifer Lopez Shared the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion at 54 With a Makeup-Free Video

And we're taking notes.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 @ 03:25PM
jennifer lopez no makeup instagram video
Photo:

instagram/jlo

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about her skincare routine fresh off of her 54th birthday, and (spoiler alert!) it involves a lot of JLoBeauty. 

In a new Instagram video shared with her 250 million followers on Sunday, the actress broke down her current favorite skincare products while chatting about how she feels to have recently turned 54. “I just had a birthday … and I feel better than ever!” Lopez said while standing makeup-free in her bathroom in a dusty pink robe and a high messy bun​​. “I’m getting ready. Me, bare-faced, with no make-up and my JLo beauty products that I use every day.”

The multi-hyphenate then addressed any potential trolls, adding, “Here, for anybody who’s like ‘JLo doesn’t use her own products on her skin …’ I call bullshit on you right now,” before applying JLoBeauty Glow Serum and sunscreen to her already-glowing complexion.

jennifer lopez "air" premiere

getty images

“I’ve been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early 20s. You should start at a very young age,” she shared, giving followers an inside tip on how to achieve her spotless complexion. “There’s no filters and no retouching on this video. Look at that! Bye! I love you.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to plug one of her projects, Lopez was also sure to shout out her upcoming album, This Is Me … Now, in the post’s caption. “No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy @JLoBeauty,” she wrote.

J.Lo’s post came just days after she showed off her equally as impressive physique when wearing a stringy black bikini as a top during a shopping trip in Capri, Italy. On Friday, the singer stepped out in the tiny top in question (which featured a V-shaped halter neck tie and a gold ring) paired with high-waisted white palazzo pants and a lightweight linen cardigan. She finished the look with one of her signature pairs of shades, a black wide-brimmed hat, and a straw bag.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore an Easy, Breezy Plunging Minidress With the Biggest Pair of Gold Hoops
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Treated Restaurant Patrons to Some Karaoke in a Bedazzled Bodycon Dress
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri
Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Lo Scoglio
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breeziest Floral Sundress While Vacationing in Italy
Beyonce Beauty
Beyoncé’s Concert Makeup Withstood Hours of Rain Thanks to This Setting Spray
Emma Stone haircut
Emma Stone Chopped Four Inches Off Her Hair
Halle Berry IG
Halle Berry's Natural Hair Was a "Sunday Serve"
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurrected Taylor Swift's 2014 Wavy Lob for the Eras Tour
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back
Jennifer Lopezâs Basic White Tank Is âSexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,â According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez’s Basic White Tank Is “Sexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,” According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Bought Ben Affleck the Cringiest Slogan T-Shirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day