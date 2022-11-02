Jennifer Lopez’s Writing Session Attire Included a Silky Matching Set and the Laciest Bra

Just days after Jennifer Lopez documented a relatable moment of self-care on Instagram — which involved a sexy Intimissimi lingerie set, naturally — the multi-hyphenate slipped into yet another one of the brand’s silky offerings to maximize comfort during a cozy writing session.

On Tuesday, J.Lo shared a series of photos detailing the OOTD (outfit of the day) captioned, “I’ve Been Thinkin’ … comfy cozy writing session today.” In the snaps, the star was pictured lounging on a forest green couch while wearing a shiny black matching set with white trim comprised of a button-up top and coordinating bottoms. Skipping an undershirt, Jennifer wore the button-up completely open to show off both her toned midriff and the laciest black bra complete with gold detailing and criss-cross straps.

Lopez kept the look casual by going barefoot and keeping her no-makeup glam to a minimum, and she wore her caramel tresses in voluminous curls with a middle part. Although she decided to opt out of most accessories, the singer did wear a white gold “Mrs.” necklace, which she gave followers a close-up look at in a later slide, in reference to her marriage to husband Ben Affleck earlier this year.

While the pair have certainly made their fair share of appearances this year (sporting coordinating outfits all the while), the look worn during their most recent outing took on a much more muted vibe. Back in October, Affleck and Lopez stepped out for Ralph Lauren’s spring-summer 2023 fashion show wearing matching all-black looks: Jennifer in a plunging pinstripe dress with a wide-brimmed hat and Ben in a sophisticated wool suit.