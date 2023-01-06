Jennifer Lopez Layered a Silky Shorts Set Over Nothing But a Lacy Black Bra

Lazy-day fashion, but make it glam.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 @ 02:08PM
Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me' premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Whether she’s dressing in her Christmas best or attending fashion shows, Jennifer Lopez always finds a way to completely yassify her style — and apparently, that trait also extends to lazy-day dressing.

While most of us may opt for a sweatshirt and leggings on our days off, J.Lo recently gave fans a peek into what she wears while hanging out at home on Intimissimi’s Instagram account. In the photo, captioned, “2022: what a year! And @jlo wearing our full look is the best way to celebrate it,” the singer is pictured posed perfectly next to her piano in her loungewear of choice: A silky white Intimissimi set, comprised of a button-up top and the tiniest short-shorts, layered over nothing but an exposed black lace bra. 

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to flex her fairy-tale relationship with Ben Affleck, Lopez accessorized the look with nothing but a “Mrs.” necklace. Although her outfit screamed comfort, Jennifer’s makeup embodied her signature glam vibe with a bronzy complexion and a black-lined eye look. She wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle.

The brand’s post came shortly following a busy holiday season for the star, who was sure to keep Instagram followers up-to-date on all of her best festive looks. Aside from detailing her Christmas attire (a bright blue collared dress covered in red bows), J.Lo also shared a video from her New Year’s Eve celebration where she wore a plunging red-and-black halter maxidress to ring in 2023. 

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Take on the LBD Is Sexier Than Ever
Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
Emily Ratajkowski New Year Bikini Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski Shared Three Bikini Snaps — Including One in a Neon Thong
Hailey Bieber sheer dress instagram
Hailey Bieber Layered a Gauzy, Sheer Slip Dress Over Nothing But a Brown Thong
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Maxidress Over a Black Bra and Low-Waisted Underwear
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Nothing But High-Waisted Blue Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Red Outfit Purse With Name Christmas Tree
Jennifer Lopez Has a Valentino Purse With Her Name Printed on It, Because of Course
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweet Phrase Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring
Hailey Bieber Instagram rhode birthday campaign
Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her 26th Birthday By Wearing the Closest Thing to Her Birthday Suit
Jennifer Lopez wide brim hat
Jennifer Lopez Says She's Always Considered Herself to Be a "Loner-Type Person"
Jennifer Lopez lingerie
Jennifer Lopez’s Writing Session Attire Included a Silky Matching Set and the Laciest Bra
Jennifer Lopez 2020 Critics Choice Awards Yellow Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Self-Care Routine Includes Lingerie and Her Bed
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Battles Pirates on Her Wedding Day in New Trailer for ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Jennifer Lopez White Suit Hispanic Heritage Month
Jennifer Lopez Just Made a Case for Post-Labor Day Whites With a Chic Three-Piece Suit
Jennifer Lopez Green Sundress
Jennifer Lopez Is Extending the Life of the Sundress Into Fall