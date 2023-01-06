Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Layered a Silky Shorts Set Over Nothing But a Lacy Black Bra Lazy-day fashion, but make it glam. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 @ 02:08PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Whether she’s dressing in her Christmas best or attending fashion shows, Jennifer Lopez always finds a way to completely yassify her style — and apparently, that trait also extends to lazy-day dressing. While most of us may opt for a sweatshirt and leggings on our days off, J.Lo recently gave fans a peek into what she wears while hanging out at home on Intimissimi’s Instagram account. In the photo, captioned, “2022: what a year! And @jlo wearing our full look is the best way to celebrate it,” the singer is pictured posed perfectly next to her piano in her loungewear of choice: A silky white Intimissimi set, comprised of a button-up top and the tiniest short-shorts, layered over nothing but an exposed black lace bra. Jennifer Lopez Has a Valentino Purse With Her Name Printed on It, Because of Course Never one to miss out on an opportunity to flex her fairy-tale relationship with Ben Affleck, Lopez accessorized the look with nothing but a “Mrs.” necklace. Although her outfit screamed comfort, Jennifer’s makeup embodied her signature glam vibe with a bronzy complexion and a black-lined eye look. She wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle. The brand’s post came shortly following a busy holiday season for the star, who was sure to keep Instagram followers up-to-date on all of her best festive looks. Aside from detailing her Christmas attire (a bright blue collared dress covered in red bows), J.Lo also shared a video from her New Year’s Eve celebration where she wore a plunging red-and-black halter maxidress to ring in 2023.