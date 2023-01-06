Jennifer Lopez Layered a Silky Shorts Set Over Nothing But a Lacy Black Bra

Whether she’s dressing in her Christmas best or attending fashion shows, Jennifer Lopez always finds a way to completely yassify her style — and apparently, that trait also extends to lazy-day dressing.

While most of us may opt for a sweatshirt and leggings on our days off, J.Lo recently gave fans a peek into what she wears while hanging out at home on Intimissimi’s Instagram account. In the photo, captioned, “2022: what a year! And @jlo wearing our full look is the best way to celebrate it,” the singer is pictured posed perfectly next to her piano in her loungewear of choice: A silky white Intimissimi set, comprised of a button-up top and the tiniest short-shorts, layered over nothing but an exposed black lace bra.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to flex her fairy-tale relationship with Ben Affleck, Lopez accessorized the look with nothing but a “Mrs.” necklace. Although her outfit screamed comfort, Jennifer’s makeup embodied her signature glam vibe with a bronzy complexion and a black-lined eye look. She wore her caramel-colored hair down in soft waves and parted in the middle.

The brand’s post came shortly following a busy holiday season for the star, who was sure to keep Instagram followers up-to-date on all of her best festive looks. Aside from detailing her Christmas attire (a bright blue collared dress covered in red bows), J.Lo also shared a video from her New Year’s Eve celebration where she wore a plunging red-and-black halter maxidress to ring in 2023.