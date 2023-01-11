Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer

It's a double dose of our favorite Jennifers. Prime Video just shared the first official trailer for Jennifer Lopez's new action-packed rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, which also stars newly minted Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge and heartthrob Josh Duhamel. According to the studio, the film combines everyone's favorite romantic go-tos along with some unexpected twists and plenty of action movie staples. It's not quite 'til death do us part in the traditional sense, but it's sure to bring the laughs, especially with Coolidge in the equation and even a cameo from Lenny Kravitz.

"In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet," the studio says of the flick, which was filmed in the Dominican Republic. "And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

Available to stream on Jan. 27, Shotgun Wedding is just the first of many projects Lopez has lined up for 2023. She has The Mother, where she'll play an ex-assassin looking to reconnect with a daughter that she left behind. That's expected to be released on May 2023 and stream on Netflix. Niki Caro, who directed Disney's live-action Mulan, heads that film.

Lopez also has plans to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me ... Now, sometime in 2023.

