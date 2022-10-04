Jennifer Lopez Battles Pirates on Her Wedding Day in New Trailer for ‘Shotgun Wedding’

She stars opposite Josh Duhamel in the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy.

Published on October 4, 2022
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty Images

Just months after tying the knot with Ben Affleck during a lavish Georgian ceremony, Jennifer Lopez is getting hitched again — but this time, it’s on the big screen. 

In the newest trailer for Shotgun Wedding, J.Lo’s upcoming romantic comedy set to hit Prime Video on Jan 27, the actress stars alongside Josh Duhamel as an unsuspecting bride-and-groom duo whose plans are completely upended when pirates invade their destination wedding’s tropical locale. After originally getting cold feet from dealing with meshing families, differing opinions, and surprise ex-boyfriend appearances, Lopez and Duhamel must work together to escape the pirates and save their families.

Produced by Lopez herself and directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect), the project also boasts a star-studded cast — Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few — that are sure to bring plenty of laughs. 

When talking to Entertainment Tonight shortly after filming wrapped in April 2021, Duhamel opened up about what it was like working with Lopez on the project. “She is a force of nature, that girl," Duhamel said. "She's a lot of fun to work with. I had known her for years, but I had never had a chance to work with her. I mean, she's super professional, she’s a lot of fun, she's funny, and we just clicked right off the bat.”

The actor also touched on what it was like to film Shotgun Wedding during an appearance on People (The TV Show!) in February, admitting, “I had one of the most fun times ever making that movie," Duhamel said, adding that the Dominican Republic was "one of the most beautiful places in the world."

