Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Believe in Fashion Rules

It goes without saying that Jennifer Lopez has become known for her electric style — of course, among many other things like her acting chops and insane dance moves. Her bejeweled water bottles, extensive lineup of crop tops, and iconic red-carpet appearances (including the most-googled dress of all time) are some of the superstar's trademark staples. But we'd be remiss not to mention one of the most important pillars of her signature style: her massive shoe collection, which features everything from over-the-knee boots and sky-high platforms to the trendiest sneakers.

In fact, JLo tells InStyle that choosing footwear is a pivotal part of developing any outfit. "A great shoe is very powerful, and a shoe can represent the style and emotion of the entire look," she says. In 2020, Lopez even brought her passion to life by designing her very own shoe line called JLo Jennifer Lopez. Now, the multi-hyphenate has teamed up with online retail giant Revolve to bring an elevated, high-end collection to her fans — and fashion fans in general.

"Revolve has a great mix of established and up-and-coming designers and a very engaged customer who is looking for current fashion trends," she says. "This collection has such a great range of styles, and we worked hard on really special details. I'm excited for my fans and the Revolve customer to wear them in their own way, feeling their most sexy, confident selves."



Jennifer Lopez x Revolve

The first drop (of three) hit the site last week and includes a 16-piece collection consisting of bedazzled boots, chunky platform pumps, and twist-up heels with a price range of $145 to $275. When it came to working with the popular retailer, Lopez praised the company for their collaborative effort on the project.

"The Revolve team spent a great amount of time working with us, paying close attention to my inspiration and ideas, as well as material and details that matter to me," she shares. "They were able to bring each one of my ideas to life, and I can't wait to finally have a shoe collection that is a perfect reflection of me."

And in true multi-hyphenate fashion, Lopez has been involved in every step along the way, from designing and curating to modeling her creations in the super sexy campaign, which features the Shotgun Wedding actress posing in a leotard, a sheer skirt, and an ab-baring cut-out gown.

"I work closely on all creative aspects of everything I do from ideation at inception all the way through to the execution and creative collaboration on design and the aesthetics of the campaigns — and everything in between," she tells us.

While it's admittedly hard for her to pick a favorite, Lopez's go-to style from the line actually hits close to home. "If I had to pick a favorite from the collection, it would be the Bronx style," she shares. "It's a black mesh bootie with crystal embellishments, making it a sleek and sexy shoe that's perfect for a night out."



Jennifer Lopez x Revolve

But regardless of which shoe from the collection speaks to you, Lopez says it's all about taking risks.

"I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress," she says. "I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!"



JLo Jennifer Lopez is available to shop now at revolve.com.