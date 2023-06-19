Jennifer Lopez Shared a Shirtless Thirst Trap of Ben Affleck in Honor of Father's Day

"Daddy Appreciation Post."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 19, 2023 @ 11:55AM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
Photo:

getty images

As if we needed a reminder that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are constantly thirsting over each other (you know, besides their regular interview shoutouts and moments of red carpet PDA), Lopez just decided to skip this year’s typical Father’s Day tribute in favor of a steamy “Daddy appreciation post.”

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate celebrated her husband with an Instagram photo dump captioned, “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨Happy Father’s Day Papa.” While the carousel was full of sweet photos and videos of the pair, J.Lo was sure to include the hottest photo as the post’s first slide: a snap of Affleck stopping for a shirtless mirror selfie with bed head, a scruffy beard, and his impressive abs on full display. 

Taking a sharp 180, the second slide featured a video montage of the pair over the years set to an interview clip where Jennifer gushed about Ben’s parenting skills. “He’s an amazing dad, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said over clips of Affleck relaxing at home and joking around on set. “He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune.”

jennifer lopez ben affleck father's day ig

Instagram/JLo

The actress then finished her roundup by adding two adorable selfies of her and Affleck along with a sweeter sentiment to balance out the caption's thirst. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!!” Lopez added. “We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍”

Lopez wasn’t the only Jennifer to honor Affleck on Father’s Day — Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife with whom he shares three children, also took the time to share a kind note. On her Instagram account, Garner first shouted out her own father before adding, “PS ​​Shout out to BGA,” in reference to Ben’s initials. “No one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben!”

