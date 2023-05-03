Jennifer Lopez's Sheer Blouse Had the Most Dramatic Bell Sleeves

Jennifer Lopez is bringing the drama as she promotes her upcoming film, The Mother. During an appearance on the Today show (where she spoke about how much she admires her husband Ben Affleck's skills as a dad), she wore a spotlight-stealing sheer sea-foam blouse with over-the-top, oversized bell sleeves. Of course, she showed off the dramatic silhouette via a gallery on her Instagram Feed, which also allowed her fans to see the outfit in full, including the coordinating pencil skirt and a pair of sky-high PVC shoes. She's on the show to talk about her latest Netflix movie, The Mother, out on May 12.

Instagram/JLo

"TODAY SHOW!☀️#TheMother @todayshow" she captioned the post. She tagged her stylist, Rob Zangardi, who re-posted the same photos with a few more details. The sheer blouse, which featured pleated details and a delicate tie at the neck (which Lopez left undone), as well as its matching skirt are from Del Core. Lopez's usual glam team, with Tom Bachik on nail duty and Lorenzo Martin handling Lopez's signature honey hair, were also tagged.

Lopez's appearance on the morning show comes after she shut down the 2023 Met Gala carpet wearing a look from Ralph Lauren that was simultaneously regal and sexy. The halter-style gown had a crisscross bodice and an ab-baring cutout (as well as two long trains) and she paired the look with a fascinator and RL-embellished clutch bag. Lopez is known for arriving at the Met Gala in some of the most dramatic looks of the night, including naked gowns, bejeweled swim cap-style headpieces, and cowboy hats.

