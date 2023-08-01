Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe

Between starring in major blockbuster hits, creating new music, and bottling up her age-defying secrets into skincare, we'd imagine Jennifer Lopez has a busy week, every week. Even so, the A-lister just proved that she still knows how to start off the work week on a high note, no matter how daunting her to-do list may be.

On Monday, Lopez ushered in the week the only way she knows how: with a series of sexy selfies. The multi-hyphenate posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos shot by Norman Jean Roy that saw her modeling an ocean-blue lingerie set from Intimissimi consisting of an underwire cut-out bra with gold chain detailing and matching sheer string undies with the same hardware.

She layered a blue, white, and tangerine-colored paisley silk robe over the undergarments and added PVC slip-on sandals with a gold stiletto heel. Her caramel hair was messily affixed into an updo with face-framing strands, and her simplistic glam look included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, and a beige lip. In the first image, Lopez smiled with one arm behind her head while the other was up in the air. In the other slides, J.Lo leaned against a glass panel and smoldered at the camera.

"Happy Monday 💙 Have a great week everyone!" she captioned the highly positive and motivating roundup.

When Lopez isn't working in her undies or paying homage to her idol (and most iconic movie role) with a graphic T-shirt, Lopez's summer uniform has included white-on-cream OOTDs, a sparkly white anniversary mini, and an orangey-red Grecian jumpsuit.

Getty Images

Last month, the was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant and flowy halter one-piece with the tallest ankle-breaking platforms and a crimson Hérmes Birkin bag, naturally.