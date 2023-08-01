Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe Monday has never looked better. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 @ 11:04AM Photo: Getty Images Between starring in major blockbuster hits, creating new music, and bottling up her age-defying secrets into skincare, we'd imagine Jennifer Lopez has a busy week, every week. Even so, the A-lister just proved that she still knows how to start off the work week on a high note, no matter how daunting her to-do list may be. On Monday, Lopez ushered in the week the only way she knows how: with a series of sexy selfies. The multi-hyphenate posted an Instagram carousel featuring photos shot by Norman Jean Roy that saw her modeling an ocean-blue lingerie set from Intimissimi consisting of an underwire cut-out bra with gold chain detailing and matching sheer string undies with the same hardware. Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear She layered a blue, white, and tangerine-colored paisley silk robe over the undergarments and added PVC slip-on sandals with a gold stiletto heel. Her caramel hair was messily affixed into an updo with face-framing strands, and her simplistic glam look included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, and a beige lip. In the first image, Lopez smiled with one arm behind her head while the other was up in the air. In the other slides, J.Lo leaned against a glass panel and smoldered at the camera. "Happy Monday 💙 Have a great week everyone!" she captioned the highly positive and motivating roundup. When Lopez isn't working in her undies or paying homage to her idol (and most iconic movie role) with a graphic T-shirt, Lopez's summer uniform has included white-on-cream OOTDs, a sparkly white anniversary mini, and an orangey-red Grecian jumpsuit. Getty Images Last month, the was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant and flowy halter one-piece with the tallest ankle-breaking platforms and a crimson Hérmes Birkin bag, naturally.