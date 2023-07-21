Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles

Jennifer Lopez's latest athleisure look paid tribute to one of the most Latin performers of all time, who she also happened to portray in a movie that ignited Lopez's career.

The multi-hyphenate was spotted leaving the gym this week in Barbie-pink joggers (perhaps she's preparing to see another certain blockbuster film) and a gray cropped Selena T-shirt with an image of the famous pop star singing into a mic. The distressed tee also had the singer's name emblazoned across the front in yellow, orange, and red text. Icons supporting other icons.

Lopez added an updo with several face-framing strands left out in the front, and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a smattering of rings. She kept her glam neutral, opting for fringed lashes, a beige lip, and a bronzy complexion.

Lopez played the global superstar Selena (full name Selena Quintanilla-Pérez) in the 1997 movie titled Selena, which ultimately ended up being J.Lo's big break. In the film, Lopez, as well as Jon Seda, Jacob Vargas, Edward James Olmos, and Constance Marie, told the story of the singer's rise to stardom and her untimely death (Selena was shot and killed by the president of her fan club in 1995).

Just last year, Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that included a slew of photos and videos from her time portraying the icon, as well as an image of Selena herself.

"What a very special day … we’re celebrating 25 years of SELENA! 🌹," Lopez captioned the photo dump. "Today, we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life, and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."