Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles

And proved that even celebrities have fan-girl moments.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 @ 03:58PM
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lopez's latest athleisure look paid tribute to one of the most Latin performers of all time, who she also happened to portray in a movie that ignited Lopez's career.

The multi-hyphenate was spotted leaving the gym this week in Barbie-pink joggers (perhaps she's preparing to see another certain blockbuster film) and a gray cropped Selena T-shirt with an image of the famous pop star singing into a mic. The distressed tee also had the singer's name emblazoned across the front in yellow, orange, and red text. Icons supporting other icons.

Lopez added an updo with several face-framing strands left out in the front, and she accessorized with silver hoop earrings, gold bracelets, and a smattering of rings. She kept her glam neutral, opting for fringed lashes, a beige lip, and a bronzy complexion.

Lopez played the global superstar Selena (full name Selena Quintanilla-Pérez) in the 1997 movie titled Selena, which ultimately ended up being J.Lo's big break. In the film, Lopez, as well as Jon Seda, Jacob Vargas, Edward James Olmos, and Constance Marie, told the story of the singer's rise to stardom and her untimely death (Selena was shot and killed by the president of her fan club in 1995).

Jennifer Lopez As Selena Quintanilla-PÃ©rez in 'Selena'

Getty Images

Just last year, Lopez celebrated the 25th anniversary of the film with a heartfelt Instagram tribute that included a slew of photos and videos from her time portraying the icon, as well as an image of Selena herself.

"What a very special day … we’re celebrating 25 years of SELENA! 🌹," Lopez captioned the photo dump. "Today, we celebrate and honor Selena’s legacy and music. This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I’ll never forget this time in my life, and it’s an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

Related Articles
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Wore the Popular 2023 Summer Workout Staple I Repeat-Style
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory, and I Found a $14 Option to Steal Her Look
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Kim Kardashian 2019 People's Choice Awards Green Snakeskin Versace Gown
Kim Kardashian's Beach Day Activities Include Doing Cartwheels In a Thong Bikini
Gigi Hadid Cayman Islands
Unbothered Queen Gigi Hadid Responded to Her Vacation Drama With an Upside Down Bikini Pic
jennifer Lopez is seen on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a Billowy, Summer-Ready Jumpsuit With Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
hailey Bieber ig
Hailey Bieber Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear a Teeny-Tiny Crochet Bikini
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "The Mother
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her First Wedding Anniversary With Ben Affleck By Teasing a New Song
Julia Fox See-Through Bikini
Julia Fox's High-Cut, See-Through Bikini Just Took Sexy Swimwear to a Whole New Level
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Breezy Staple That’s a Hollywood Favorite for Summer
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary in a Super-Sparkly White Minidress
Heidi Klum Paris Fashion Week
Heidi Klum Wore a Tiny Pink Crochet Bikini in a PDA-Filled Video With Husband Tom Kaulitz