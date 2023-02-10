Jennifer Lopez Elevated Athleisure by Pairing Tattered Sweatpants With a Turtleneck

Does this mean ripped pants are back in?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 10, 2023
Jennifer Lopez white outfit dance studio
Photo:

Getty Images

If there’s one thing we know about Jennifer Lopez, it’s that she loves an all-white look. Take, for example, the slouchy pantsuit she wore while promoting her most recent film, Shotgun Wedding, or the silky white set she sported while stopping for a selfie mid-piano session. The latest version? A cozy, white-on-white look that expertly elevated an average pair of sweatpants into a full-on fashion moment.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in the pristine look when heading to a dance studio sweat sesh in Los Angeles. Combining comfort and style, J.Lo styled a pair of tattered white joggers (complete with two knee-baring holes) over high-waisted black bike shorts and paired with a slouchy, cream-colored cropped turtleneck sweater. An oversized black handbag, matching black tennis shoes, and aviator-style sunglasses accessorized the singer’s look, and she wore her brunette hair pulled up into a messy topknot.

Lopez’s outing came just days after she attended (and presented at) the 2023 Grammys alongside her husband, Ben Affleck. While J.Lo stunned in typical J.Lo fashion at the event, wearing a rhinestone-covered Gucci gown complete with a sky-high slit, Affleck managed to steal some of the spotlight by instantly getting memeified (thanks to his sad expression) — and apparently, he knew exactly what he was doing. 

According to a Grammys seat filler who was placed next to the couple during Sunday’s show, the pair actually noticed the meme of Ben circulating the internet mid-ceremony. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, ‘Oh my god, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!’” TikTok user Almostanna shared of the experience. “And he was like, ‘Oh god, this again.’ Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme.”

She continued, “Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression. Like I love how unbothered that is. So I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey, this is so funny, look at this.’ And he was like, ‘Jesus Christ.’”

