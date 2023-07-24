Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear

It’s a brilliant styling trick.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez can make me want to wear anything. It’s like she has this innate superpower over me, that the second I see her in something, I have to make it mine. It happened when she wore this bright-red jumpsuit that looks like a dress that I had to buy for the simple fact that it’s an ultimate easy, breezy summer staple, and now, I have to shop this white Intimissimi lingerie set, plus a pair of her ultra-sexy heels.

Lopez posted a 🔥Instagram to her grid over the weekend, quickly prompting her 249 million followers to comment just that: 🔥after 🔥. And rightly so — the singer looked incredible while prepping for her birthday celebrations in a sexy lace bra and underwear set from Italian label, Intimissimi, for which she’s a brand ambassador. She styled it with a black-and-white printed kimono, also from the brand, that she slung over her arms. And while it might look like she’s barefoot at first glance, that’s only because she slipped into the optical illusion shoe trend that Jennifer Aniston, Amal Clooney, and more celebs are all major fans of for summer 2023. 

Any guesses as to which footwear style I’m referring to? If you said Cinderella heels, ding, ding, ding! If you said, PVC shoes, you’re also correct! And if you said naked shoes, you get first place, too! There are a slew of ways to name the trend, a shoe style — whether a high-heel, a wedge, an espadrille, or even flats — that has a barely there design made from PVC upper. It looks like a modern-day glass slipper (AKA, nearly invisible), and will probably make you feel like a princess when you wear it. No wonder it’s so popular.

Jennifer Lopez

Instagram @jlo

Aside from the fairy-tale-like feel, PVC heels are also a brilliant styling hack. Their barely there design creates the illusion of longer legs (if you’re after that!) and adds an element of allure to any look because, well, now you see them, now you don’t. People might think you’re not wearing anything at all, and when they do realize what you’re wearing, they’ll ooh and ahh

It’s a pretty shoe, that’s certainly undeniable, but so many brands are also ensuring that much sought-after comfort is there, too, adding the PVC detailing on trusty espadrille wedges and even making a ballet flat version that I’m utterly intrigued by.  

Either way, I want to try the PVC trend in all silhouettes. Shop some of the ones I’m eyeing, below. And wearing lingerie with them is optional, though highly encouraged.

Chinese Laundry Yaya Sandal

Nordstrom CHINESE LAUNDRY Yaya Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal

Nordstrom JEFFREY CAMPBELL Cendrillon Clear Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Candie’s Paxe Slide Sandal

Nordstrom CANDIE'S Paxe Slide Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Schutz Victorie Slide Sandal

Nordstrom SCHUTZ Victorie Slide Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Stuart Weitzman Kristal Clear Sandal

Nordstrom STUART WEITZMAN Kristal Clear Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

André Assous Anfisa Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom ANDRÃ ASSOUS Anfisa Espadrille Wedge Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Larroudé Jenn Platform Sandal

Nordstrom LARROUDÃ Jenn Platform Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Cult Gaia Tyra Sculpted Heel Slide Sandal

Nordstrom CULT GAIA Tyra Sculpted Heel Slide Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Unofficially Named This Teeny, Tiny Shirt the 'It' Top of Summer 2023
Nail Strengthening Treatment
This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit
Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Woman in Lingerie
I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spotted in These Supermodel-Worn Flip Flops, and Theyâre on Sale for $12
Jennifer Lopez's Default Summer Shoe Is From a Supermodel-Loved Brand I Wear Every Single Day
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Barbie Look Featured the Easygoing Summer Shoe Kate Middleton's Worn for Years
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory, and I Found a $14 Option to Steal Her Look
Amazon Viral/Trending Products Roundup
10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending, Including Breezy Dresses and Barbiecore Heels
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Barely There Naked Sandals Jennifer Lopez Styles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Little White Dress With Polarizing Flip-Flop Heels
Mgemi Exclusive Sale
I’m No Longer Gatekeeping This Comfy Italian Shoe Brand, and It’s on Sale Exclusively for InStyle Readers
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer