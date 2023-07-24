Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear

Jennifer Lopez can make me want to wear anything. It’s like she has this innate superpower over me, that the second I see her in something, I have to make it mine. It happened when she wore this bright-red jumpsuit that looks like a dress that I had to buy for the simple fact that it’s an ultimate easy, breezy summer staple, and now, I have to shop this white Intimissimi lingerie set, plus a pair of her ultra-sexy heels.

Lopez posted a 🔥Instagram to her grid over the weekend, quickly prompting her 249 million followers to comment just that: 🔥after 🔥. And rightly so — the singer looked incredible while prepping for her birthday celebrations in a sexy lace bra and underwear set from Italian label, Intimissimi, for which she’s a brand ambassador. She styled it with a black-and-white printed kimono, also from the brand, that she slung over her arms. And while it might look like she’s barefoot at first glance, that’s only because she slipped into the optical illusion shoe trend that Jennifer Aniston, Amal Clooney, and more celebs are all major fans of for summer 2023.

Any guesses as to which footwear style I’m referring to? If you said Cinderella heels, ding, ding, ding! If you said, PVC shoes, you’re also correct! And if you said naked shoes, you get first place, too! There are a slew of ways to name the trend, a shoe style — whether a high-heel, a wedge, an espadrille, or even flats — that has a barely there design made from PVC upper. It looks like a modern-day glass slipper (AKA, nearly invisible), and will probably make you feel like a princess when you wear it. No wonder it’s so popular.

Instagram @jlo

Aside from the fairy-tale-like feel, PVC heels are also a brilliant styling hack. Their barely there design creates the illusion of longer legs (if you’re after that!) and adds an element of allure to any look because, well, now you see them, now you don’t. People might think you’re not wearing anything at all, and when they do realize what you’re wearing, they’ll ooh and ahh.

It’s a pretty shoe, that’s certainly undeniable, but so many brands are also ensuring that much sought-after comfort is there, too, adding the PVC detailing on trusty espadrille wedges and even making a ballet flat version that I’m utterly intrigued by.

Either way, I want to try the PVC trend in all silhouettes. Shop some of the ones I’m eyeing, below. And wearing lingerie with them is optional, though highly encouraged.

