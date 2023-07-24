Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear It’s a brilliant styling trick. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 @ 11:30PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Lopez can make me want to wear anything. It’s like she has this innate superpower over me, that the second I see her in something, I have to make it mine. It happened when she wore this bright-red jumpsuit that looks like a dress that I had to buy for the simple fact that it’s an ultimate easy, breezy summer staple, and now, I have to shop this white Intimissimi lingerie set, plus a pair of her ultra-sexy heels. Lopez posted a 🔥Instagram to her grid over the weekend, quickly prompting her 249 million followers to comment just that: 🔥after 🔥. And rightly so — the singer looked incredible while prepping for her birthday celebrations in a sexy lace bra and underwear set from Italian label, Intimissimi, for which she’s a brand ambassador. She styled it with a black-and-white printed kimono, also from the brand, that she slung over her arms. And while it might look like she’s barefoot at first glance, that’s only because she slipped into the optical illusion shoe trend that Jennifer Aniston, Amal Clooney, and more celebs are all major fans of for summer 2023. Any guesses as to which footwear style I’m referring to? If you said Cinderella heels, ding, ding, ding! If you said, PVC shoes, you’re also correct! And if you said naked shoes, you get first place, too! There are a slew of ways to name the trend, a shoe style — whether a high-heel, a wedge, an espadrille, or even flats — that has a barely there design made from PVC upper. It looks like a modern-day glass slipper (AKA, nearly invisible), and will probably make you feel like a princess when you wear it. No wonder it’s so popular. Instagram @jlo Aside from the fairy-tale-like feel, PVC heels are also a brilliant styling hack. Their barely there design creates the illusion of longer legs (if you’re after that!) and adds an element of allure to any look because, well, now you see them, now you don’t. People might think you’re not wearing anything at all, and when they do realize what you’re wearing, they’ll ooh and ahh. It’s a pretty shoe, that’s certainly undeniable, but so many brands are also ensuring that much sought-after comfort is there, too, adding the PVC detailing on trusty espadrille wedges and even making a ballet flat version that I’m utterly intrigued by. Either way, I want to try the PVC trend in all silhouettes. Shop some of the ones I’m eyeing, below. And wearing lingerie with them is optional, though highly encouraged. Chinese Laundry Yaya Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 $54 Jeffrey Campbell Cendrillon Clear Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $135 Candie’s Paxe Slide Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 Schutz Victorie Slide Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $128 Stuart Weitzman Kristal Clear Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $450 $338 André Assous Anfisa Espadrille Wedge Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $139 Larroudé Jenn Platform Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $315 Cult Gaia Tyra Sculpted Heel Slide Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $428 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Hailey Bieber Unofficially Named This Teeny, Tiny Shirt the 'It' Top of Summer 2023 This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit