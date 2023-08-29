Jennifer Lopez Proves Day-Old Makeup Can Still Look Hot In Her Latest Selfie

She did that.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 09:46AM
Jennifer Lopez The Flash
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The best beauty advice that was practically ingrained into every young girl's brain and will forever ring true is you should always take your makeup off before bed — no matter how exhausted you are. But when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and her beauty routine, sometimes she sways away from the nightly ritual and does the unthinkable … wakes up with day-old makeup.

On Monday, J. Lo shared a super-relatable bedroom selfie with her 251 million Instagram followers, revealing that even she falls asleep with her makeup on. Living her very own rom-com, the actress showed off her glowing, flawless complexion of a morning-after makeup look while lying in bed with white sheets (bold move J. Lo). The actress modeled a slinky emerald green lingerie top featuring white lace trim, spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline while her brunette hair was blown out to perfection looking just as effortless as her makeup.

Jennifer Lopez Day-Old Makeup

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“​​Good morning and Happy Monday! It’s going to be a great week!! A lil #MondayMotivation #Limitless #ThisIsMeNow,” she captioned the selfie.

J. Lo’s day-old makeup selfie comes just a week after the actress debuted new blonde highlights in a set of Instagram photos. In the first photo, the actress snapped a car selfie that captured her sunkissed strands tousled into soft waves. Beaming from cheek to cheek, her glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Elsewhere in the post, she documented her OOTD, which included a head-to-toe A.L.C. look consisting of flared jeans paired with a billowy white button-up blouse and layered underneath a chocolate brown blazer. Her signature “BEN” necklace, oversized ombré sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a Hermès bag with brown leather and suede detailing rounded out her look.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Red Minidress New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Scarlet Micro-Minidress Proves It's the Summer of the Strawberry
NEWS: Dakota Johnson Blonde Hair
Dakota Johnson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as a Blonde in 'Daddio'
Hailey Bieber All Red Outfit New York City August 28, 2023
Hailey Bieber's Red-Hot Monochromatic Look Featured an Off-the-Shoulder Dress and Matching Stilettos
Irina Shayk Topless Rocky Summer
Don’t Look Now, But a Topless Irina Shayk Is Hiking in Nike Trainers
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Itty-Bitty Bikini Glows in the Dark
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Take on Fall Knits Includes a Tiny Crochet Bikini
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" Hair Is Now Almost Red
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's New Bangs Might Be the Shortest They've Ever Been
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore a Tiny Crop Top With an Even Tinier Pair of Micro Shorts
Jennifer Lawrence Just Inspired Me to Make These Easy but Ultra-Chic Pants the Hero of My Fall Uniform
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the 1 Thing That’ll Take Any Outfit From Basic to Elevated
Heidi Klum All Black Fit
Heidi Klum Just Elevated Her All-Black Outfit With a Very Good Belt
Kim Kardashian Black Dress amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani 2019
Kim Kardashian's Athleisure Look Included a Sheer Tank Top, Parachute Pants, and Her New Favorite Accessory
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Brought Back the Exposed Bra Trend in Her "Single Soon" Music Video
LOTD 8/24: SofÃ­a Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Sofía Vergara Put Her Own Spin on the Fall Pants Salma Hayek Also Owns
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era