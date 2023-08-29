Jennifer Lopez Proves Day-Old Makeup Can Still Look Hot In Her Latest Selfie

The best beauty advice that was practically ingrained into every young girl's brain and will forever ring true is you should always take your makeup off before bed — no matter how exhausted you are. But when it comes to Jennifer Lopez and her beauty routine, sometimes she sways away from the nightly ritual and does the unthinkable … wakes up with day-old makeup.

On Monday, J. Lo shared a super-relatable bedroom selfie with her 251 million Instagram followers, revealing that even she falls asleep with her makeup on. Living her very own rom-com, the actress showed off her glowing, flawless complexion of a morning-after makeup look while lying in bed with white sheets (bold move J. Lo). The actress modeled a slinky emerald green lingerie top featuring white lace trim, spaghetti straps, and a plunging neckline while her brunette hair was blown out to perfection looking just as effortless as her makeup.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“​​Good morning and Happy Monday! It’s going to be a great week!! A lil #MondayMotivation #Limitless #ThisIsMeNow,” she captioned the selfie.

J. Lo’s day-old makeup selfie comes just a week after the actress debuted new blonde highlights in a set of Instagram photos. In the first photo, the actress snapped a car selfie that captured her sunkissed strands tousled into soft waves. Beaming from cheek to cheek, her glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Elsewhere in the post, she documented her OOTD, which included a head-to-toe A.L.C. look consisting of flared jeans paired with a billowy white button-up blouse and layered underneath a chocolate brown blazer. Her signature “BEN” necklace, oversized ombré sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a Hermès bag with brown leather and suede detailing rounded out her look.

