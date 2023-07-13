Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White And Cream Together

A masterclass in neutral pairing.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 10:02AM
Jennifer Lopez "The Flash" premiere
Photo:

 Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez — the blueprint for all our seasonal mood boards — to remind us why head-to-toe neutrals are a classic summertime ensemble while simultaneously teaching a masterclass in an understated yet statement-making streetwear look.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles strutting in some tonal separates. She styled a pair of pristine white high-waisted trousers with a satin beige button-up tucked in, sans a belt. J. Lo kept her accessories equally netural, adding a pair of white platform espadrille sandals, a matching handbag, a stack of gold necklaces, silver hoops, and brown-tinted Aviator sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez Tonal Dressing

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beauty-wise, J. Lo wore her caramel hair down in tousled waves with a middle part and opted for a simple no-makeup makeup look complete with a bronzy glow, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez.

Backgrid

The multi-hyphenate’s outing came just a day after she was spotted in another neutral number Tuesday afternoon. Looking equal parts comfy and stylish, Lopez sported her version of sweats in an off-white loungewear set comprised of an oversized zip-up hooded jacket and slouchy pants. Her caramel-colored hair was worn in a slicked-back updo tucked into a suede cream cowboy hat and strutted in a pair of bold, crystal-embellished work boots. Chunky, layered statement necklaces, coordinating hoop earrings, rose-tinted Aviator sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny cream bag rounded out her OOTD.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski July 12 Instagram Sheer Dress Keyhole Cutout
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Sheer Look May Be Her Most Naked Dress to Date
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
ryan gosling 'barbie' premiere
Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Jennifer Lopez Ig
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber — Along With Half of Hollywood — Just Twinned in Matching White Dresses