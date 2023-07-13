Jennifer Lopez Just Proved You Can Wear White And Cream Together

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez — the blueprint for all our seasonal mood boards — to remind us why head-to-toe neutrals are a classic summertime ensemble while simultaneously teaching a masterclass in an understated yet statement-making streetwear look.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles strutting in some tonal separates. She styled a pair of pristine white high-waisted trousers with a satin beige button-up tucked in, sans a belt. J. Lo kept her accessories equally netural, adding a pair of white platform espadrille sandals, a matching handbag, a stack of gold necklaces, silver hoops, and brown-tinted Aviator sunglasses.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Beauty-wise, J. Lo wore her caramel hair down in tousled waves with a middle part and opted for a simple no-makeup makeup look complete with a bronzy glow, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer Lopez. Backgrid

The multi-hyphenate’s outing came just a day after she was spotted in another neutral number Tuesday afternoon. Looking equal parts comfy and stylish, Lopez sported her version of sweats in an off-white loungewear set comprised of an oversized zip-up hooded jacket and slouchy pants. Her caramel-colored hair was worn in a slicked-back updo tucked into a suede cream cowboy hat and strutted in a pair of bold, crystal-embellished work boots. Chunky, layered statement necklaces, coordinating hoop earrings, rose-tinted Aviator sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny cream bag rounded out her OOTD.

