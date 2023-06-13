The Neckline of Jennifer Lopez's Two-Tone Gown Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button

The only thing spicier? Her red carpet PDA with Ben Affleck.

Averi Baudler
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
With a style history that includes a look as iconic as the 2000 Grammy Awards green Versace dress, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about plunging necklines. But while her latest ensemble wasn’t nearly as daring as that palm-leaf-covered frock, the A-lister just debuted a much more modern (but no less stylish) take on the low-cut trend when walking the red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck.

On Monday, the pair started their weeks by attending the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s upcoming superhero film, The Flash. For the occasion, J.Lo sported a two-tone black and tan sleeveless Gucci gown, which featured a dramatic train, stiff collar, and a zip-up V-neckline that fell far below her chest. The singer accessorized her look with nothing but a black Kurt Geiger clutch and tiny brown diamond drop earrings, and she finished the look by pulling her caramel-colored hair up into a sleek, slicked-back ponytail and swiping on a peach lip.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"

getty images

Affleck, who is set to reprise his role as Batman in the new DC film, looked equally as dapper for the occasion, donning an all-black ‘fit comprised of a structured suit and a matching black undershirt. Aside from just walking the carpet together, the pair also made sure to stop for a quick smooch when posing for the cameras ahead of the movie’s screening.

While it’s no question that Jennifer has Ben beat in the style department, the actress recently revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark that she’ll often go to her husband for fashion advice.

“He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that," Lopez told the husband-and-wife hosting duo. "But, if I'm getting dressed and we're going to a red carpet or some big event I'm like, 'What do you think? This one or this one? Do you like this or do you like this?' Stuff like that.”

She added, “He'll joke with me sometimes and say, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' And I'm like, 'No, this one doesn't have anything else.’”

