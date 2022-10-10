Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels

J.Lo *always* brings the glamour.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 @ 12:17PM
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Photo:

Getty

No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion.

Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral. 

While still adhering to the standard all-black dress code, J.Lo added a touch of her signature glam by wearing a plunging black gown with matching platform open-toe heels. She accessorized with plenty of bling — including a diamond necklace, earrings, and a cocktail ring, as well as a sculpted gold cuff layered on top of a white beaded bracelet — and a black quilted Chanel handbag.  J.Lo's caramel-highlighted hair was worn down and styled in waist-grazing waves, and makeup-wise, she paired her trademark glowing skin with smoky eyes and glossy lips.

Joining her at the event was her new husband Ben Affleck, who wore a black suit and coordinating dress shoes, and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Other celebrity attendees included Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Jamie Foxx, Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Rindinger, CEO of Shop.com, died suddenly in August at 63 years old, after suffering a pulmonary embolism. 

Alicia Keys

Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez 2022 MTV TV & Movie Awards
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Leather Corset Over Her Plunging Black Gown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Was So Stunning, We Wanted to Stand Up and Clap
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Vacation Attire Included a Backless Iridescent Gown
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez in Her Own Words (and Everyone Else's)
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Mastered Transitional Dressing in a Plunging White Sundress and Platform Boots
Jennifer Lopez Corset Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress
Jennifer Lopez Barbiecore Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Halter-Neck Dress in Barbiecore Pink
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Day of Indulgence
Inside the Day of Indulgence, Hollywood's Most Exclusive Invite
Jennifer Lopez Plunging Black Jumpsuit
Jennifer Lopez Is Redefining the Workout Outfit in a Plunging, Baggy Jumpsuit
Jennifer Garner - Lead
Jennifer Garner Owns the Red Carpet in All Black at a Gala in Her Honor
October 27, 2017
Jennifer Lopez's Most Envy-Inducing Street Style Looks
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Silky Set and Towering Heels Just Redefined Acceptable Airport Attire
JLo Is HydraFacial's First Celebrity Partnership
Jennifer Lopez Got Glam Wearing a Plunging Blouse and High-Waisted Metallic Trousers
Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Runway Show
Inside the Star-Studded Tom Ford Fashion Show in Los Angeles
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner's Sunday Attire Included a Red Checkered Bikini and Nothing Else