Celebrity Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels J.Lo *always* brings the glamour. Published on October 10, 2022 @ 12:17PM Photo: Getty No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger's ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral. While still adhering to the standard all-black dress code, J.Lo added a touch of her signature glam by wearing a plunging black gown with matching platform open-toe heels. She accessorized with plenty of bling — including a diamond necklace, earrings, and a cocktail ring, as well as a sculpted gold cuff layered on top of a white beaded bracelet — and a black quilted Chanel handbag. J.Lo's caramel-highlighted hair was worn down and styled in waist-grazing waves, and makeup-wise, she paired her trademark glowing skin with smoky eyes and glossy lips. Joining her at the event was her new husband Ben Affleck, who wore a black suit and coordinating dress shoes, and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Other celebrity attendees included Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Jamie Foxx, Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Rindinger, CEO of Shop.com, died suddenly in August at 63 years old, after suffering a pulmonary embolism. Getty