Jennifer Lopez Paired a Lacy, Barbiecore-Approved Bra With Nothing But a Silky Pink Robe

When Jennifer Lopez isn’t strutting the stage in the sexiest catsuits or walking the streets in sky-high heels, we can almost guarantee that she’s hanging out in her underwear (as evidenced by more than a few flirty Instagram posts). Her latest iteration? A lacy pink bra and underwear set that she paired with nothing but a silky robe.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate kicked off the week by posting a roundup of photos on Instagram that detailed the romantic OOTD in question. No stranger to stripping down in the name of fashion, Lopez flexed her posing chops in the snaps in a fuchsia Intimissimi bra and underwear set covered in white lace, which she layered under a matching, thigh-grazing satin robe. The singer’s caramel-colored hair was styled in voluminous curls with a middle part, and she completed the look by opting for a bronzy glam, bold brows, and black, smoky eyeliner.

Aside from serving as a reminder that she still is (and forever will be) that girl, J.Lo’s post also served as a collaboration announcement with the Italian intimates brand. “#JLOxINTIMISSIMI is almost here✨💞 I can’t wait for you to see what I have in store with @intimissimiofficial,” she captioned the post. “#linkinbio to preview the collection. #GlobalAmbassador #THISISMENOW.”

Intimissimi

The post (and announcement) come just weeks after she slipped into yet another Intimissimi set when gearing up to celebrate her first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with Ben Affleck. In the post, J.Lo sported a super strappy, sheer blue balconette bra, which she paired with matching underwear and (of course) a white silk robe.

“Amore 💙💙 #ValentinesDay is only 4 days away …” she captioned the sexy slideshow.