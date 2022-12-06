Jennifer Lopez Has a Valentino Purse With Her Name Printed on It, Because of Course

Total flex.

Published on December 6, 2022 @ 04:21PM
Jennifer Lopez Red Outfit Purse With Name Christmas Tree
Photo:

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez loves a personalized accessory moment — be it her bedazzled water cups (she has one for every occasion) or "Bennifer" necklace. So naturally, she also owns a Valentino purse inscribed with her famous nickname, because of course she does.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate posted a series of holiday-themed selfies to Instagram in which she wore a festive head-to-toe red look that included a belted blazer, baggy trousers, and matching stiletto booties. She even coordinated her accessories with oversized visor sunglasses and a quilted leather Valentino bag that was emblazoned with "JLo" on the top flap in big white letters. She finished the OOTD with gold jewelry, wore her hair in a very tight topknot, and kept her glam simple, save for her vibrant crimson lips.

In the first image she lounged on the top of teal blue couch in front of a large print or a bird. Other snaps captured the actress posing in front of her family's decorated Christmas tree and selfie-style shots showing off close-ups of the look.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 💚🎄♥️," Lopez wrote alongside the gallery followed by "#ThisIsMeNow," referring to her upcoming music, a followup to the 2002 This Is Me...Then album. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music One, Lopez opened up about how her now-husband Ben Affleck influenced this album — and the one that came out 20 years prior.

"Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. And I was working on an album, and it was all about capturing that moment in time," she told Lowe. "I said, 'Now the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened, and the reason we're here is because I want to capture this moment in time 'cause it is even better than the first time.'"

