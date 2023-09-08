Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massively Oversized Coat With No Pants to Coach's Runway Show

She made up for her lack of trousers with a pair of snakeskin boots.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 09:09AM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty

When it comes to fashion in the front row, the bolder, the better — be it a metal-chain bikini or a lingerie-flashing sheer gown. Oh, and pants? They're optional. 

Case in point: On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez attended Coach's spring-summer 2024 runway show at the New York Public Library during fashion week, wearing a ridiculously oversized coat without anything underneath. The beige suede jacket featured fringed detailing on its XXL sleeves and was long enough to double as a dress. But for what J.Lo lacked in trousers, she made up for in the shoe department, sporting a tall pair of knee-high snakeskin boots.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

She finished her look with a silver handbag, white-rimmed Fendi sunglasses, and an array of diamond and gold rings on each hand. Lopez's caramel-highlighted hair was pulled back into a high bun, and she complemented her signature J.Lo glow with smoky eye makeup and a nude lip. 

Over on Instagram, Lopez shared a clip from her front-row appearance while sitting between Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. In the short video, she removed her sunglasses and let out a laugh while a voiceover of Meryl Streep from the movie The Devil Wears Prada says: "Oh don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us."

"Meta moment… lol…COACH NYFW," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith Has the Hairstyle of the Summer, According to TikTok
Hailey Bieber IG
Noted Blazer Fanatic Hailey Bieber Outdid Herself With the Biggest One Yet
adriana lima victoria's secret new york fashion week
Adriana Lima Says She Still Feels “Celebrated” By Victoria’s Secret After Having 5 Kids
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Emily Ratajkowski PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong
julia fox new york fashion week metal bra
Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
dua lipa marc jacobs kiki boots ig
Dua Lipa’s Towering 7-Inch Platform Heels Are Not for the Faint of Heart
Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu
Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Exposed Crystal Bra Isn't a Wardrobe Malfunction, It's a Fashion Statement
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney Just Wore the Most Attainable Outfit Ever
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired a Sexy Little Top With a Ridiculously Oversized Jacket
Ariana Grande r.e.m. beauty Pop-Up Yellow Set
Ariana Grande Looks Straight Out of the '70s in Her Vintage Yellow Miniskirt and Crop Top Set
Hailey Bieber Black Dress at 2023 Reopening of The Landmark at Tiffany Flagship Store
Hailey Bieber Wore a Slip Dress and Loafers to a Lake