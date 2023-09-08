Jennifer Lopez Wore a Massively Oversized Coat With No Pants to Coach's Runway Show

When it comes to fashion in the front row, the bolder, the better — be it a metal-chain bikini or a lingerie-flashing sheer gown. Oh, and pants? They're optional.



Case in point: On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez attended Coach's spring-summer 2024 runway show at the New York Public Library during fashion week, wearing a ridiculously oversized coat without anything underneath. The beige suede jacket featured fringed detailing on its XXL sleeves and was long enough to double as a dress. But for what J.Lo lacked in trousers, she made up for in the shoe department, sporting a tall pair of knee-high snakeskin boots.



Getty

She finished her look with a silver handbag, white-rimmed Fendi sunglasses, and an array of diamond and gold rings on each hand. Lopez's caramel-highlighted hair was pulled back into a high bun, and she complemented her signature J.Lo glow with smoky eye makeup and a nude lip.



Over on Instagram, Lopez shared a clip from her front-row appearance while sitting between Anna Wintour and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. In the short video, she removed her sunglasses and let out a laugh while a voiceover of Meryl Streep from the movie The Devil Wears Prada says: "Oh don’t be ridiculous, Andrea. Everybody wants this. Everybody wants to be us."

"Meta moment… lol…COACH NYFW," she captioned the post.