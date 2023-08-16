Jennifer Lopez's Tangerine Dress Had the Highest Leg Slit, Maybe Ever

Orange you glad the summer 'fits are still coming?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
August 16, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

The Image Direct

The summer season may technically be coming to an end (back-to-school content is literally flooding our feeds), but that hasn't stopped Jennifer Lopez from continuing to sport her seasonal fashion offerings (see: her easy, breezy minidress). Even though the multi-hyphenate has touched back down in the States after an extended holiday (and karaoke sessions) in Capri, Italy, she's still putting her summer wardrobe to use.

Case in point? On Tuesday, Lopez was spotted after a meeting in New York City wearing a tangerine-colored halter midi dress with the highest leg slit, maybe ever. The orange creamsicle-colored frock also featured a faux-belted midsection and a wrap-style skirt, and she styled the vibrant piece with pointed-toe PVC slide-on heels and her super rare Hermès Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag (which can go for $150,000 to $480,000).

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez.

The Image Direct

She added gold aviators with coordinating rust color-lenses and matching chunky hoop earrings to accessorize the ensemble. Her hair was styled in a middle part and voluminous blowout, and her bronzy glam included a dewy complexion and glossy lip.

Although the singer, actress, and businesswoman has a jam-packed schedule, Lopez always makes time for family. On Tuesday, J.Lo celebrated her husband Ben Affleck's 51st birthday with a sweet video of the couple lip-synching “Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke while going for a drive.

"Dear Ben … Happy Birthday," she captioned the post. "I love you!"

Just last month, the couple celebrated another milestone: their first wedding anniversary. In honor of the special day, Lopez teased a new song titled “Midnight Trip to Vegas" off her upcoming album This Is Me … Now. She released the song's lyrics along with a clip of her singing the track in her On The JLo newsletter. “One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas …" she wrote in a related Instagram post.

