Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck

2022 was undoubtedly a whirlwind year for Jennifer Lopez. Between getting engaged to her now-husband Ben Affleck (again!), celebrating with not one, but two weddings, and finally moving in with her beau (you know, on top of releasing a documentary and going on a multi-week honeymoon), it’s a wonder she managed to keep it all straight. Now, the multihyphenate is reflecting on the past year while getting candid about the growing pains that came with it.

During a Monday appearance on the Today show in promotion of her upcoming project Shotgun Wedding, Lopez opened up about the realities of transitioning both her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) with Affleck’s three children (who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner), Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, to all live under one roof.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez explained. “It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.” She continued, “It's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.”

Jennifer then revealed that despite having a record year, her relationship with her kids — and the fact that they now enjoy some of her movies — remains her most proud accomplishment.

“They watched Made in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough,” she said. “They haven’t gotten into the Out of Sights — they saw Selena. It was kind of sweet because I don’t think they realize she passed away, so at the end of the movie they were like, ‘No!’”