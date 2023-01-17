Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck And described it as an "emotional transition." By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 17, 2023 @ 09:30AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images 2022 was undoubtedly a whirlwind year for Jennifer Lopez. Between getting engaged to her now-husband Ben Affleck (again!), celebrating with not one, but two weddings, and finally moving in with her beau (you know, on top of releasing a documentary and going on a multi-week honeymoon), it’s a wonder she managed to keep it all straight. Now, the multihyphenate is reflecting on the past year while getting candid about the growing pains that came with it. During a Monday appearance on the Today show in promotion of her upcoming project Shotgun Wedding, Lopez opened up about the realities of transitioning both her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) with Affleck’s three children (who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner), Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, to all live under one roof. Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” Lopez explained. “It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.” She continued, “It's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.” Jennifer then revealed that despite having a record year, her relationship with her kids — and the fact that they now enjoy some of her movies — remains her most proud accomplishment. “They watched Made in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough,” she said. “They haven’t gotten into the Out of Sights — they saw Selena. It was kind of sweet because I don’t think they realize she passed away, so at the end of the movie they were like, ‘No!’”