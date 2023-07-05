Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace

Love it or hate it, it's clear that everyone has a case of Carrie fever now that And Just Like That ... is back for its second season. Even Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Sex and the City (or, at the very least, its impact on fashion) with her latest post on Instagram. On Tuesday, Lopez shared super-sweet holiday wishes for her followers while posing in a peach-colored one-piece swimsuit with tiny cutout details and the flashiest Fendi sunglasses, ever. The finishing touch? A nameplate necklace that swapped out the Carrie Bradshaw-style script for a more modern font that read simply "Jennifer."

Instagram/JenniferLopez

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," she captioned the images, which showed her lounging in the suit as well as shots of fireworks (a requisite post for commoners and celebs alike) and a bucket full of her Delola cocktails. Close-ups offered a look at her chubby hoop earrings, glossy lips, and those not-at-all subtle Fendi-logo shades.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, spent July 4th in the Hamptons, where they indulged in shopping at the Bridgehampton Art Affair. It was a big family reunion, too, with two of Affleck's three kids, Violet and Samuel, spending time with Emme, one of Lopez's 15-year-old twins. Max, Lopez's other child with ex Marc Anthony, wasn't with his siblings.

"But the teenage years are tough," Lopez said of parenting teenagers during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. "It's challenging. You have this baby for a while and then it's like, your best little friend who loves being with you all the time, and then all of a sudden it's like, 'Get out of my room.'"

