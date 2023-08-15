Jennifer Lopez Wore an Easy, Breezy Plunging Minidress With the Biggest Pair of Gold Hoops

Which she paired with the quintessential pool shoe.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
August 15, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
If there’s anyone who can pull off a controversial trend, it’s Jennifer Lopez. From her head-to-toe shearling loungewear set in the middle of summer to her Western-inspired wide-brim hat on the steps of the Met Gala, it’s safe to say anything she touches turns to fashion gold. And her latest outing proved that the quintessential summer pool shoe can be functional and fashionable when paired with a breezy sundress.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in New York City doing what no New Yorker does in the summer: wear open-toed shoes in the streets. But then again, she’s J.Lo, and she can do no wrong. She slipped into the ultimate summer footwear staple: a pair of black thong flip flops. Despite returning home to the States after her summer spent in Capri, the pop sensation kept la dolce vita alive and well when she teamed the glossy sandals with a white billowy minidress that featured a red embroidery, matching tassels, a plunging neckline, and a cinched waist.

In true J. Lo fashion, she accessorized her OOTD with red oversized sunglasses, massive gold hoops, a smattering of beaded chains with her go-to nameplate necklace, and an itty-bitty taupe Jacquemus purse in hand. A slicked-back bun with rosy cheeks and glossy lips provided the finishing touches to her summer ‘fit.

J. Lo is nailing her street style this summer in the not only in States but also abroad. Earlier this week, she was spotted in the streets of Italy putting the phrase, "no shirt, no shoes, no service" to bed. For a shopping spree in town, Lopez sported just a black string bikini as a top layered with an unbuttoned linen cardigan. As for the rest of the look, she wore Ralph Lauren palazzo pants with floral detailing, a black fedora hat, a woven tote, and platform sandals.

