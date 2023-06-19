Jennifer Lopez's New Haircut Includes French-Girl Bangs and Chocolate Lowlights

Kicking off summer with a bang.

Published on June 19, 2023 @ 01:48PM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty

ICYMI, French girl bangs may just be the hair trend of the summer. From Emily Ratajkowski to Olivia Wilde, celebrities can’t stop making the big chop as we head into warmer months, and the latest A-lister to get in on the shaggy fun was none other than Jennifer Lopez.

On Friday, the multi-hyphenate celebrated the end of the week by debuting a pair of photos detailing her new ‘do with her 247 million Instagram followers. In the snaps, J.Lo stopped for a quick bathroom selfie to show off her thick forehead bangs, which fell in piece-y strands that partially concealed her eyebrows. Lopez kept her outfit simple for the occasion with a white and yellow-striped button-up, letting her hair transformation take center stage, and she finished the look with her typical bronzy glam and a glossy pink lip.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

“Bang bang,” she simply (and aptly) captioned the post before shouting out her upcoming album This Is Me Now, her beauty line JLo Beauty, and her hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin.

While Jennifer may have switched her hair up just in time for summer, the reveal of her new ‘do came just days after she sported one of her signature styles when walking the red carpet with her husband, Ben Affleck. 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"

getty images

Last week, the A-lister stepped out alongside her beau to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Affleck’s upcoming film, The Flash. During the outing, Lopez wore her caramel-colored hair slicked back into a sleek high ponytail to show off the plunging neckline of her two-tone Gucci gown. For his part, Affleck opted for a similarly muted look consisting of a black pantsuit and a matching black undershirt.

