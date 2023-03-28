Jennifer Lopez’s Sheer Red Carpet Gown Featured the Most Vibrant Pop of Color

Which she wore while indulging in the sweetest PDA with Ben Affleck.

Published on March 28, 2023
Nothing is ever too bold or too bright for Jennifer Lopez. No matter the occasion, it’s practically in her DNA to arrive in show-stopping fashion, whether it be her cowboy casanova look at the Met Gala 2021 or her plunging LBD at a funeral.

On Monday, Lopez continued the trend when attending the Los Angeles premiere of AIR (out April 5) in support of her husband, Ben Affleck (who stars in and directed the film), wearing a dopamine-inducing pop of color. For the evening, she slipped into an Antonio Grimaldi dress that not only featured long sleeves and a mock neckline to fight the transitional, early-spring weather, but also included a vibrant skirt and sequins to rush in all the spring vibes. Her dress’s see-through bodice was covered with shimmery crystals, while the bottom half of the gown featured a neon yellow structured a-line skirt. 

Lopez finished off her look with SHIPHRA diamond stud earrings and a matching statement ring, a sparkly clutch, and a bridal-inspired updo with face-framing bangs. Beauty-wise, she paired her signature J.Lo glow with a smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Ben Affleck & J.Lo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joining her at the event was her husband Affleck, who wore a navy velvet suit with a double-breasted blazer complete with a light blue dress shirt and brown dress shoes. While the two packed on the PDA during both the carpet and the ceremony, Affleck later thanked his sensational wife with an endearing shoutout.

“This has been a joy, and I want to just enjoy this moment for one second,” he told Hollywood Reporter. “And I want to say that none of it would be possible — this company, this movie, this joy tonight — without the love and support of my wife who means more to me than anything in the world. I want to say thank you. I love you. You mean the world to me. You’re fabulous, you’re amazing, you’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you.”

