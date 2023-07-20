Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory, and I Found a $14 Option to Steal Her Look

Choose from eight styles.

Ruby McAuliffe
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 09:00PM

Photo:

@jlo Instagram

Nameplate necklaces aren’t anything new. With rich history within the Latino and Black communities, they’ve been an integral part of cultural representation for quite some time. I’ve been wearing my own version since just about birth, when I had a personalized gold bracelet strung around my wrist. Today, name-donning jewelry extends beyond cultural representation and into self-expression for all — and Jennifer Lopez is showing us how to do it right. 

Lopez has been wearing personalized jewelry for what seems like forever. But most recently, she’s been obsessed with her gold ‘Jennifer’ necklace. For the Fourth of July, she paired the delicate necklace with a peach-colored swimsuit, having worn the exact same piece just the day before and back in 2021. Before this block lettering version, she was all about nameplate necklaces in a cursive font, wearing the pretty writing alongside intentional layering. As another iteration, she proudly displayed her husband Ben Affleck’s name around her neck this time last year.     

Monooc 14-Karat Gold-Plated Custom Name Necklace 

Amazon MONOOC Custom Name Necklace Personalized

Amazon

So, you want in on the custom name necklace look? Look no further than these options to meet all of your personalization needs. Up first, this Monooc 14-Karat Gold-Plated Name Necklace is just $14 (I know, it’s insane) and offers dozens of pre-made name options. The chain hangs 18 inches, but comes with a 2.5-inch extender for a little added length. The necklace also won’t fade, rust, or tarnish, according to the brand.   

Turandoss 14-Karat Gold-Plated Name Pendant Necklace

Amazon Turandoss Custom Name Necklace Personalized

Amazon

The Turandoss 14-Karat Gold-Plated Name Pendant Necklace is yet another Amazon find with an 18-inch chain and a 2.5-inch extender that rings in at $15. The dainty piece is perfect for layering or wearing alone, while the bubbly cursive font gives major sweet-girl energy.The material is also hypoallergenic, and lead- and nickel-free, according to the brand.

Baublebar Pavé Custom Nameplate Necklace

Baublebar PavÃ© Custom Nameplate Necklace

Baublebar

If you want to go full J.Lo, then this Baublebar Pavé Custom Nameplate Necklace is for you. The uppercase block font sits similar to Lopez’s, while small gems add a bit of sparkle to your look. Unlike the previous options, this necklace is made of 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver or sterling silver metal, depending on your color preference. Even better? Full customization is available right at your fingertips. 

If you want to try the customized look but don’t want to display your full name, then consider initial jewelry. Hailey Bieber and Zendaya have been spotted wearing rings and earrings with just letters, and there are tons of similar options to try out for yourself. I listed some of my favorite editor-approved picks to shop, below. 

Baublebar Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet 

Baublebar PavÃ© Initial Curb Chain Bracelet

Baublebar

Kendra Scott Initial Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom Initial Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom

Sannyra Initial Dangle Hoop Earrings 

Amazon Initial Dangle Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace

Nordstrom mini initial pendant necklace

Nordstrom

Melanie Marie Personalized Open Band Ring

Nordstrom Personalized Open Band Ring

Nordstrom

