Jennifer Lopez Wore a Naked Dress with a Dopamine-Inducing Pop of Color

Jennifer Lopez just made the naked dress work for winter.



Last night, J.Lo wore a completely sheer gown to the premiere of her new movie Shotgun Wedding that not only featured long sleeves and a mock neckline for warmth, but also included a bright pop of color as cure for the winter blues. Her dress's see-through overlay was covered in crystals and revealed a nude slip underneath that was tied with a sunny yellow bow, which matched her boxy velvet clutch.



Lopez finished off her look with statement diamond earrings, a smattering of sparkly rings, and a bridal-inspired updo. Beauty-wise, she paired her signature J.Lo glow with a dusting of smoky eye shadow and a glossy nude lip.

Following the movie premiere, J.Lo attended the film's afterparty with her castmates — including Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamel — and her husband Ben Affleck. For the much more laid-back event, Lopez wore a dazzling minidress with contrasting panels of sparkly, sheer fabric and translucent white ruffles. She accessorized with pearl-embellished fishnet stockings, a silver glitter handbag, diamond chandelier earrings, and sky-high platform heels.

Getty

But that wasn't J.Lo's only stop for the evening, she also made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and, of course, pulled out all the sartorial stops again. Ahead of her late-night interview, Lopez shared several photos from backstage on Instagram of her wearing an off-white twisted halter-neck dress with a plunging keyhole cutout, a bow at the bust, and two slices of fabric that wrapped around to her back. A pink lip and long bombshell waves completed her third look of the night.