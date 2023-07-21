Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe

Martha Stewart and Katie Holmes have worn it, too.

Published on July 21, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Between viral moments with Ben Affleck and summer-ready fashion so perfect it’s making me consider another credit card (kidding, kind of), Jennifer Lopez has my attention. So this weekend, when I saw that the singer and actress was out celebrating her one-year anniversary with Affleck, I obviously clicked. What I expected was a cute couple photo (check) and dress I’d immediately want (also check), but what I was pleasantly surprised to find was that the star was also wearing this year’s hottest shoe trend.

Well, I guess it shouldn’t have come as that much of a shock given that everyone from Martha Stewart to Katie Holmes has rocked a pair of metallic shoes, but given Lopez’s loyalty to nude heels and white sneakers, the sky-high silver platforms caught me off guard. But the pair of bold shoes went perfectly with her white mini dress, whose bodice was embellished with sparkling silver crystals. It was a reminder that the dress and the heels can be co-stars, rather than a leading lady and her supporting side-character. If I wasn’t convinced before, I was now 100-percent in on 2023’s ‘It’ shoe. So whether you’re looking to coordinate with your Renaissance-ready outfit or wanting a standout shoe moment, I found 10 lookalike silver heels, with prices starting at $21.

If you’re wanting to try the style for a whole lot less, J. Adams’ Shirley Heel is the way to go. The heeled sandals with a single buckle strap are on sale starting at $21 and loved by more than 1,900 Amazon shoppers who rave about their comfort. According to one customer who bought the shoes for a wedding, the style was “so comfortable” they “didn’t even feel the need to change into flip flops when everyone else was,” adding that they “danced the whole night.” Another shopper shared the same sentiment, writing that out of the box they were able to comfortably “wear them all night.”

Amazon J. Adams Shirley Heels for Women - Ankle Strap High Heel Dressy Sandals

Amazon

Dream Pairs also offers an affordable, highly-rated lookalike, with the brand’s block heel on sale at Amazon for just $36. Like J. Adams’ shoes, shoppers rave about how “surprisingly comfy” this pick is. “I can’t walk in heels, but these are so easy and comfy,” wrote one customer, while another person said that not only are they “a breeze to walk in,” but they were “able to dance all night…with no restrictions.

Amazon DREAM PAIRS Heels for Women Block Chunky Platform High Heels

Amazon

There’s also the option to take inspiration from J. Lo’s look without going for a total lookalike. If you’re someone who prefers a wedge, Guess’ Himifa shoes offer that same strappy look without a little more stability. 

Zappos GUESS Himifa

Zappos

And if you see that Guess style and think, “I want that but more everyday,” Cole Haan’s Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandals are what you’re looking for. This shoe’s wedge is comfortable and supportive, providing cushioned steps for anyone wearing it, and the jute around the heel makes this style a little more casual. One person deemed these “the most comfortable wedges that [they] have ever owned,” with another person comparing each step to feeling “like you are walking on a plush carpet.” Bonus: They’re over half off.

Cole Haan Women's Cloudfeel Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Cole Haan

With Jennifer Lopez now rocking a pair of metallic shoes, 2023’s hottest trend shows no signs of slowing down. Explore more shoes inspired by the star’s recent date night below.

DSW Mix No. 6 Aliciana Sandal

DSW
Nordstrom ALDO Montag Platform Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom
Nordstrom TORY BURCH Eleanor Slingback Sandal (Women)

Amazon

