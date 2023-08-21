Jennifer Lopez Just Wore 2023's Hottest Shoe Trend 2 Opposite Ways, and I Found 10 Similar Styles

The trends that come in like a whirlwind are often the ones I expect to leave just as fast. If you’re all of a sudden seeing something everywhere out of nowhere, it’s destined to have a short shelf life (I’m looking at you Tomato Girl Summer). But this year, one proved me wrong; despite the overnight popularity of metallic shoes this winter, they’re still here — and in heavy rotation — at the end of summer.

Kate Middleton, Amal Clooney, and Martha Stewart have all tried their hand at this year’s hottest shoe trend, from classic pumps to statement platforms. And this week, Jennifer Lopez wore it not once, but twice, showing the surprising versatility of the daring hue.

In a series of Instagram posts, Lopez can be seen taking the trending style from day to night in two opposite versions of the shoe. By the pool, she donned a red string bikini with metallic flip-flops, and when the sun set, she changed into a high-slit maxi dress and strappy gold pumps; the style went from summery to sexy. And if you’re wanting to recreate either look, you can shop her take on the trend starting at $17.

For simple metallic flip-flops like J.Lo’s, consider Amazon Essential’s shopper-favorite thong sandals with more than 10,700 perfect ratings. These $17 shoes feature a padded memory foam insole that makes the sandals “very comfortable and slightly cushy,” shoppers say. “The quality ended up great,” exclaimed one customer, noting that “the bottom is thick and durable” and the fit is perfect. And according to a customer who grabbed the shoe in gold, the metallic hue surprisingly “works really well as a neutral.”

And if you’re willing to splurge a little, Nordstrom customers rave that OluKai’s Kulapa Kai Flip-Flops, available in silver, leave their feet feeling “well taken care of — as if they are getting a massage.” These are designed with an anatomical fit, offering arch support and a cupped heel, which one person wrote, “seems to work as well as the insoles from [their] podiatrist.” And while one shopper loved that they were able to “walk miles” in these sandals thanks to their “excellent arch support and cushioning,” they were also happy to report that these “flip-flops look great.”

As for pumps, Dream Pairs are an affordable favorite. The heels — now on sale for $36 — are available in both silver and gold and offer that same strappy, sky-high look as Lopez’s. And according to a shopper who put them to the ultimate test (a graduation ceremony where they stood for hours), the heels left zero blisters and didn’t cause “the usual aches and pains of being in an uncomfortable shoe for an extended period of time.” Plus, they’re “exceptionally stylish.”

Lopez proved that this year’s most versatile trending shoe color is here to stay. Shop more Lopez-inspired shoes, below.

Capelli New York Molded Flip-Flops

Havaianas You Flip-Flops

