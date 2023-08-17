Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday

Apparently Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a not-so-secret thing for novelty tees. After buying Ben a cringe-worthy T-shirt that read "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again" in the Hamptons earlier this summer, J.Lo stepped out in a slogan shirt of her own in honor of her husband's 51st birthday.



On Wednesday, Lopez was spotted leaving The Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, dressed in a white T-shirt that was emblazoned with a heart and the quote "You are the soul of the universe, and your name is love" from 13th-century Persian poet Rumi. She paired the graphic top with a black bra underneath, cropped black leggings, and oversized shield sunglasses, before finishing off her romantic look with multi-colored Air Jordan high-top sneakers and a gold necklace with a heart-shaped charm.

Jennifer Lopez. Shutterstock

Her caramel-colored hair was slicked back in a polished bun, and she teamed her signature glowing skin with a nude lip.

Earlier in the day, Jen wished Ben a happy birthday in a more traditional sense with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez captioned a video of the couple singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World." In the clip, Affleck was in the driver's seat sporting a white T-shirt and khaki pants, while Lopez sat shotgun in a white ribbed tank top and belted out the lyrics to the 1960s classic.