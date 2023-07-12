Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, there are no days off. She looks good in everything she wears — whether she's casually running errands or hitting the red carpet — and she's never one to shy away from a little glitter. So, her latest look, which included a super oversized loungewear set styled with a sparkly Western-inspired touch, came as a surprise to no one.

On Tuesday, J. Lo stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles while giving a glimpse at her version of sweats. She looked equal parts comfy and stylish in an oversized cream lounge set consisting of a massive zip-up hooded jacket and slouchy pants, paired with a suede cream cowboy hat and some glam crystal-embellished work boots, in true J.Lo fashion. She finished off the OOTD with chunky, layered statement necklaces, coordinating hoop earrings, rose-tinted Aviator sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny cream bag.

getty images

J.Lo stuck to her beauty signatures with a glossy pink lip and bronzy cheeks, and she styled her caramel-colored hair in a slicked-back updo tucked into the cowboy hat.

When she's not wearing elevated athleisure, she blesses our feeds by sharing selfies in sultry swimwear. Earlier this month, Lopez recapped her holiday celebrations with a series of snaps while posing in a peach-colored one-piece swimsuit littered with tiny cutouts. The flashiest Fendi-logo sunglasses and a nameplate necklace from Lana Jewelry read "Jennifer" brought the finishing touches to her poolside attire.

Jennifer Lopez/IG

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," she captioned the holiday photo dump.

