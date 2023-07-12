Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots

Leave it to J.Lo to make even this odd combo work.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 @ 11:47AM
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Backgrid

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, there are no days off. She looks good in everything she wears — whether she's casually running errands or hitting the red carpet — and she's never one to shy away from a little glitter. So, her latest look, which included a super oversized loungewear set styled with a sparkly Western-inspired touch, came as a surprise to no one.

On Tuesday, J. Lo stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles while giving a glimpse at her version of sweats. She looked equal parts comfy and stylish in an oversized cream lounge set consisting of a massive zip-up hooded jacket and slouchy pants, paired with a suede cream cowboy hat and some glam crystal-embellished work boots, in true J.Lo fashion. She finished off the OOTD with chunky, layered statement necklaces, coordinating hoop earrings, rose-tinted Aviator sunglasses, and a teeny-tiny cream bag.

jennifer lopez "air" premiere

getty images

J.Lo stuck to her beauty signatures with a glossy pink lip and bronzy cheeks, and she styled her caramel-colored hair in a slicked-back updo tucked into the cowboy hat.

When she's not wearing elevated athleisure, she blesses our feeds by sharing selfies in sultry swimwear. Earlier this month, Lopez recapped her holiday celebrations with a series of snaps while posing in a peach-colored one-piece swimsuit littered with tiny cutouts. The flashiest Fendi-logo sunglasses and a nameplate necklace from Lana Jewelry read "Jennifer" brought the finishing touches to her poolside attire.

Jennifer Lopez Cutout Swimsuit

Jennifer Lopez/IG

"Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend filled with love, family, friends and fun," she captioned the holiday photo dump.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Dress at the Cemetery
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara's Neon Green One-Piece Is Giving the Bikini a Run for Its Money
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Delivered a Sexy Take on Cottagecore in a Gingham Crop Top and Hot Pants
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Baby Pink Thigh-High Boots Are Barbiecore at Its Best
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom 2023 Wimbledon Matching Navy Blue
Katy Perry Channeled Audrey Hepburn for a Matching Couple Moment With Orlando Bloom
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Emma Watson arrives to the Caring for Women Dinner
Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy