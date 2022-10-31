Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's Self-Care Routine Includes Lingerie and Her Bed Sounds about right. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 @ 11:47AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Celebrities are just like us. They need downtime and self-care — it just might look slightly different than our version of relaxing. Jennifer Lopez took a moment over the weekend to sit back and relax (sort of) with an Instagram carousel. On Sunday, Lopez shared her self-care ritual, which apparently involves Intimissimi lingerie and posing in her bed. She shared a series of images taken by stylist and costume designer, Rob Zangardi, in which she modeled a white lace, bustier-style bodysuit layered under an ivory silk robe while leaning against a stack of pillows. She kept her accessories simple, wearing only her wedding band and a silver "Mrs." necklace. For her glam, she chose a bronzy eye shadow and berry shade of lipstick, and her caramel hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cowboy Hat with a Plunging Pinstripe Dress "#ThisIsMe … 🤍 #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment," the multi-hyphenate captioned the post before tagging the brand's account. The lingerie conglomerate re-posted the gallery writing, "@jlo’s perfect weekend: self care and our lingerie 🤍 We can’t think of a better combo!" Later that same day, Lopez shared another Instagram with a series of photos of the decor in her Georgia home. "20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia," Lopez explained alongside the post which included a throwback snap of Lopez and the interior designer. "Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding. @OfficialShabbyChic is my favorite cozy style for my homes. Happy Birthday to you today, Rachel!!!!! #ShabbyStrong"