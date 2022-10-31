Jennifer Lopez's Self-Care Routine Includes Lingerie and Her Bed

Celebrities are just like us. They need downtime and self-care — it just might look slightly different than our version of relaxing. Jennifer Lopez took a moment over the weekend to sit back and relax (sort of) with an Instagram carousel.

On Sunday, Lopez shared her self-care ritual, which apparently involves Intimissimi lingerie and posing in her bed. She shared a series of images taken by stylist and costume designer, Rob Zangardi, in which she modeled a white lace, bustier-style bodysuit layered under an ivory silk robe while leaning against a stack of pillows. She kept her accessories simple, wearing only her wedding band and a silver "Mrs." necklace. For her glam, she chose a bronzy eye shadow and berry shade of lipstick, and her caramel hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

"#ThisIsMe … 🤍 #SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment," the multi-hyphenate captioned the post before tagging the brand's account. The lingerie conglomerate re-posted the gallery writing, "@jlo’s perfect weekend: self care and our lingerie 🤍 We can’t think of a better combo!"

Later that same day, Lopez shared another Instagram with a series of photos of the decor in her Georgia home. "20 years ago, my incredibly talented friend @RachelAshwell decorated our house in Savannah, Georgia," Lopez explained alongside the post which included a throwback snap of Lopez and the interior designer. "Flash forward to this year … she redid it for our wedding. @OfficialShabbyChic is my favorite cozy style for my homes. Happy Birthday to you today, Rachel!!!!! #ShabbyStrong"

