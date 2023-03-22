Jennifer Lopez Posed in Nothing Except Heels and Hair Extensions

No clothes, no problem.

Published on March 22, 2023 @ 12:23PM
Jennifer Lopez JLO Jennifer Lopez Revolve Campaign
Photo:

Dennis Leupold

When Jennifer Lopez isn't starring in her husband's movies or working on her highly anticipated upcoming album (This Is Me ... Now comes out this summer), the multi-hyphenate somehow finds time to add shoe designer and model to her already-stacked résumé.

After launching her JLO Jennifer Lopez collaboration with Revolve last week, the star announced a second drop with a stunning and eye-catching campaign that features Lopez wearing nothing except super-long hair extensions and white lace-up heels from the collection. Lopez styled her caramel hair in super-high pigtails that cascaded down her body and fanned out to cover her hip. One sandal was wrapped around her entire leg while she held the laces of the other in her hand. The second release is slated to hit the online retailer sometime in April.

The brand also shared the nude photograph to its Instagram with the caption, "Starting the week right with new #JLOJenniferLopez for @revolve pics."

Over the weekend, Lopez celebrated the partnership with a special star-studded launch party in Beverly Hills. Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, Christina Milian, and more attended the event, which also featured a DJ set from Siobhan Bell and a performance from synchronized swimming group the Aqualillies. Lopez arrived at the lavish party in a metallic purple and gold, one-shoulder gown with several midsection cutouts and a pleated skirt with the highest leg slit. She added lilac platform pumps, a fuzzy gray jacket, and geometric drop earrings to complete the ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez Revolve Event

BFA

In a recent interview with InStyle, Lopez said that the collection reflects her willingness to break silly fashion rules. "I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in," she said. "This collection has such a great range of styles, and we worked hard on really special details. I'm excited for my fans and the Revolve customer to wear them in their own way, feeling their most sexy, confident selves."

