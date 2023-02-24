Jennifer Lopez’s Internet-Breaking Lingerie Selfie Introduced This Major Spring 2023 Color Trend

Jaw = dropped.

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 10:00PM

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue — that classic line has been on my mind since I saw that internet breaking Valentine's Day selfie that Jennifer Lopez posted a few days before the holiday of love. A week and some later, I still can’t get that phrase — or J.Lo’s ‘fit — off my mind. So, I thought I would write about it. 

Lopez, who is no stranger to #sexy Instagram posts, might have put all her other past ‘grams to shame when she posted a stunning video collage in nothing but lingerie. Okay, she also had a silk white robe draped over her, but it barely covered anything, so it’s basically like she was in nothing but her Intimissmi lingerie set — and we’re here for it. 

The best thing about the entire post is that Lopez’s exact lingerie set is still in stock. Her sexy, turquoise balconette bra, which has a fully removable elasticized cord and a horseshoe ring accessory that adds a *chef’s kiss* touch, goes for $69. The matching high-rise panties, which are also still available in all sizes, also feature an elastic cord to snatch the waist, plus gorgeous embroidery. And while yes, Lopez wore it as a pre-Valentine’s Day tease, who’s to say you can’t wear sexy lingerie all day, every day. 

intimissimi Steal the Show Balconette Bra

Intimissimi

Shop now: $69; intimissimi.com

Intimissimi Steal the Show High Rise Brazilian

Shop now: $15; intimissimi.com

But there’s more to this recent Lopez ‘gram than the fact that it’s worthy of breaking the Internet (it did rack in over one million likes and counting). It also — very sexily — introduces a new color trend for spring 2023: something blue. As in, literally any shade of blue that leans a bit more “unconventional.” 

Blue is a hue that's certain to get you all the compliments. It’s bright and happy (which, TBH, everyone could use more of in their life), but it’s not overly in-your-face nor is it hard to wear or hard to style. Love! You can go full-blue if you like, for a monochrome look that’s worthy of awards, or sprinkle azure into your ‘fit in more subtle ways, like with a poppy blue bag or pretty heels, like these from Everlane. You can really turn up the color however you wish, and regardless of how you choose to incorporate blue into your look, it’s going to have an impact. 

Shop some of our favorite blue pieces, which we were inspired to scoop out after seeing Lopez in her blue lingerie. 

MAISON CLÃO Ursula stretch-cotton midi dress

Net-a-porter

Shop now: $79 (Originally $196); net-a-porter.com

Mango Faux Leather Baguette Bag

Nordstrom

Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com

KATE SPADE my love may heart pendant necklace

Nordstrom

Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com

COPERNI Ring Pouch Fleece Top Handle Bag

Nordstrom

Shop now: $250 (Originally $780); nordstrom.com

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Heel

Everlane

Shop now: $175; everlane.com

SACHIN & BABI Rachel Bow Back Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com

REMAIN BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Leather straight-leg pants

Net-a-porter

Shop now: $176 (Originally $440); net-a-porter.com

Lilly Maxi Skirt Camila Coelho brand:Camila Coelho

Revolve

Shop now: $178; revolve.com

Frame GATHERED SEAM SKIRT

Nordstrom

Shop now: $328; nordstrom.com

