Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez’s Internet-Breaking Lingerie Selfie Introduced This Major Spring 2023 Color Trend Jaw = dropped. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue — that classic line has been on my mind since I saw that internet breaking Valentine's Day selfie that Jennifer Lopez posted a few days before the holiday of love. A week and some later, I still can’t get that phrase — or J.Lo’s ‘fit — off my mind. So, I thought I would write about it. Lopez, who is no stranger to #sexy Instagram posts, might have put all her other past ‘grams to shame when she posted a stunning video collage in nothing but lingerie. Okay, she also had a silk white robe draped over her, but it barely covered anything, so it’s basically like she was in nothing but her Intimissmi lingerie set — and we’re here for it. The best thing about the entire post is that Lopez’s exact lingerie set is still in stock. Her sexy, turquoise balconette bra, which has a fully removable elasticized cord and a horseshoe ring accessory that adds a *chef’s kiss* touch, goes for $69. The matching high-rise panties, which are also still available in all sizes, also feature an elastic cord to snatch the waist, plus gorgeous embroidery. And while yes, Lopez wore it as a pre-Valentine’s Day tease, who’s to say you can’t wear sexy lingerie all day, every day. Intimissimi Shop now: $69; intimissimi.com Shop now: $15; intimissimi.com But there’s more to this recent Lopez ‘gram than the fact that it’s worthy of breaking the Internet (it did rack in over one million likes and counting). It also — very sexily — introduces a new color trend for spring 2023: something blue. As in, literally any shade of blue that leans a bit more “unconventional.” Blue is a hue that's certain to get you all the compliments. It’s bright and happy (which, TBH, everyone could use more of in their life), but it’s not overly in-your-face nor is it hard to wear or hard to style. Love! You can go full-blue if you like, for a monochrome look that’s worthy of awards, or sprinkle azure into your ‘fit in more subtle ways, like with a poppy blue bag or pretty heels, like these from Everlane. You can really turn up the color however you wish, and regardless of how you choose to incorporate blue into your look, it’s going to have an impact. Shop some of our favorite blue pieces, which we were inspired to scoop out after seeing Lopez in her blue lingerie. Net-a-porter Shop now: $79 (Originally $196); net-a-porter.com Nordstrom Shop now: $50; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $58; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $250 (Originally $780); nordstrom.com Everlane Shop now: $175; everlane.com Nordstrom Shop now: $450; nordstrom.com Net-a-porter Shop now: $176 (Originally $440); net-a-porter.com Revolve Shop now: $178; revolve.com Nordstrom Shop now: $328; nordstrom.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Used This $10 Tattoo Brow Tint in the Sweltering Desert Heat of Qatar, and It Didn’t Budge Once I Walked, Danced, and Traveled in This Salma Hayek-Worn Pants Trend That’s Basically Elevated Sweats Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style