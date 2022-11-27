Jennifer Lopez Declared It's Holiday Sweater Season in a Festive Knit and Sheer Skirt

Jennifer Lopez is doing holiday dressing the J.Lo way.



This year, forget the ugly sweaters and the plaid pajamas, and, instead, take a cue from Ms. Lopez, who paired a festively-chic sweater with a sheer, high-slit skirt while stepping out with her husband Ben Affleck for a performance of Broadway's The Music Man in New York City the day after Thanksgiving.



J.Lo's holiday knit wasn't your average Christmas sweater. It featured a red, white, and black Fair Isle print at the top, on the bottom, and around the cuffs of the sleeves, and was cinched by a shiny black belt. She accessorized with sheer black tights, matching ankle-breaking platform heels, and her green diamond engagement ring. Jen's caramel-highlighted hair was blown out in soft waves, while her glam consisted of her signature glow, pink glossy lips, and coordinating rose-colored eyeshadow.

Before Jen and Ben's musical date night, the two spent Thanksgiving together in the Hamptons with friends and family, where J.Lo delivered more holiday-dressing inspiration in a slew of cozy-chic outfits. On Instagram, the singer-slash-actress shared a video reel highlighting her style moments from the holiday weekend — including a photos of her dressed in a chunky knit beanie, faux fur jacket, and Ugg boots, as well as a snapshot of her cutting a cake in jeans and a turtleneck. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," she wrote, adding the hashtags #ThisIsMeNow #PhotoDump #Family.