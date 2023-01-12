Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She's Ready for Spring in Head-to-Toe Pastel Pink

"On Wednesdays we wear pink."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 08:02AM
Jennifer Lopez

It may only be January, but Jennifer Lopez is already looking forward to springtime — at least judging by her latest outfit.

Yesterday, J.Lo shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the promotion of her new movie Shotgun Wedding on Instagram while dressed in head-to-toe pastel pink. Aptly captioned "on Wednesdays we wear pink," the multi-hyphenate wore a ruched pink midi dress with a matching floral attachment at the neckline, and accessorized the Magda Butrym design with strappy sandals and a Coach shoulder bag in the same shade. 

J.Lo's glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in petal pink, as were manicured nails by Tom Bachik. She pulled her caramel hair back into a tousled updo with face-framing pieces in the front, and in several shots, she topped off her look with a coordinating pink trench coat.  

The trailer for Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding was released a day ago, and by the looks of it, it isn't going to be your traditional rom-com. "In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet," the studio says of the film. "And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."

Shotgun Wedding will be available to stream on Jan. 27. 

Related Articles
Glen Powell golden Globes 2023
Glen Powell Is Returning to Rom-Coms With Sydney Sweeney
Naomi Osaka 2022 Miami Open
Naomi Osaka Announced She Is Pregnant
Priyanka Chopra London Beige coat
Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London
Jennifer Lopez SHotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Katy Perry Cowgirl Chainmail Bodysuit Instagram Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum
Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants
Golden Globes Lily James
The Secret Sauce for Lily James's 2023 Golden Globes Hair Was Tape-In Extensions
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Tiny Dior Bikini Has the Most Delicate Ruffled Detail
Jennifer Lawrence Governors Awards
Jennifer Lawrence Says She'd Be "Starstruck" Meeting Jessica Simpson
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia Matched With Mommy-and-Me Braids
Kendall Jenner Lacma film gala
Kendall Jenner Paired Neon Leopard Print Lingerie With Matching Opera Gloves
Lizzo Grammys
Lizzo Says Cancel Culture Has Become "Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected"
Rita Ora 2023 Pre-Golden Globes Party Purple Lace Dress
Rita Ora Put a Sexy Twist on Cottagecore in a Purple See-Through Dress
Kourtney Kardashian cut-out dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian’s Side Boob-Baring Dress Was Littered With Cutouts
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson's One-Shoulder Gown Had Two Midriff-Baring Cutouts
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Shared Her Genius Solution for a Maternity Fashion Mishap
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones Channeled Morticia Addams in a Plunging Jumpsuit with Sheer Cutouts