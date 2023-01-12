Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She's Ready for Spring in Head-to-Toe Pastel Pink

It may only be January, but Jennifer Lopez is already looking forward to springtime — at least judging by her latest outfit.



Yesterday, J.Lo shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the promotion of her new movie Shotgun Wedding on Instagram while dressed in head-to-toe pastel pink. Aptly captioned "on Wednesdays we wear pink," the multi-hyphenate wore a ruched pink midi dress with a matching floral attachment at the neckline, and accessorized the Magda Butrym design with strappy sandals and a Coach shoulder bag in the same shade.

J.Lo's glam — including her lips, eyes, and cheeks — was also in petal pink, as were manicured nails by Tom Bachik. She pulled her caramel hair back into a tousled updo with face-framing pieces in the front, and in several shots, she topped off her look with a coordinating pink trench coat.

The trailer for Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding was released a day ago, and by the looks of it, it isn't going to be your traditional rom-com. "In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable-but-very-opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet," the studio says of the film. "And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."



Shotgun Wedding will be available to stream on Jan. 27.