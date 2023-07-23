Jennifer Lopez's Default Summer Shoe Is From a Supermodel-Loved Brand I Wear Every Single Day

Jennifer Aniston and Alessandra Ambrosio are also on board with this unexpected style.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on July 23, 2023

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spotted in These Supermodel-Worn Flip Flops, and Theyâre on Sale for $12

I’m all about the pink, sparkly things in life; if it has a heel, fringe, or sequins, it’s for me. But sometimes, the best things the world has to offer are the simplest. That’s certainly the case with Havaianas Slim Flip Flops.

I mean this in the best way possible, but standard Havaianas Slim Flip Flops are nothing special, typically leaving the glitz and glam behind. But that’s not a diss on the style; it’s actually the opposite. Complete with 100-percent rubber, a cushioned, waterproof footbed, and a lightweight, non-slip design, the sandals, which come in sizes five to 12, are uncomplicated and straightforward. Because of this, they’ve become a go-to flip-flop choice since 1962 — and this is even the case for celebrities.

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted in Havaianas more than once, while supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio relies on the brand for a comfy, after-yoga look. Even Barbie (no, not that one) Ferreira just launched her own Havaianas campaign. But most recently, Jennifer Aniston wore the affordable shoe with the ultimate athleisure ‘fit, proving these easy flip-flops are for everyone. Take it from me; I’ve been in love with my own pair for what seems like forever.

My Havaianas are embellished with Swarovski Crystals (are we really surprised?), but they still encompass the beloved classic silhouette. I never walk barefoot around my home, and therefore, rely on my Havaianas for an ultra-comfortable at-home shoe every single day. But don’t get me wrong; my Havaianas leave the house, too. Their on-the-go design is great for last-minute errands and casual outings. I even plan on taking them on my trip to  Palm Springs and the beach because of the easily-washable material. Even better, the sandal is beyond durable, standing the test of time and giving me peace of mind that the front strap won’t just pop off while walking. 

Styling the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops is just as simple. Wear them with jeans and a T-shirt for an effortless look, or consider a sports bra and oversized sweats for a truly lounge-worthy vibe. I like dressing them up with a ruched dress or a maxi skirt and tank; it’s a comfortable yet trendy look.

But perhaps my favorite part is how many colors the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops come in. Available in pink, green, blue, and neutrals, there’s something for everyone, allowing you to customize your style to a T. So, you’re not alone if you can’t wait to get your hands (er, feet) on these standout, everyday sandals. Shop some of my favorite picks, below.

