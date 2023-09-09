Jennifer Lopez Does Cowgirl Style the J.Lo Way at NYFW

Jennifer Lopez just channeled her inner cowgirl at New York Fashion Week, of all places. On Friday, the singer-slash-actress attended Ralph Lauren's spring-summer 2024 runway show in New York City's Brooklyn Navy Yard, and J.Lo-fied Western style with her over-the-top outfit.



Wearing an amalgamation of trends while sitting in the front row, Lopez sported a sheer puff-sleeve collared gown that was left unbuttoned just above her navel and flowed into a maxi-length ruffled skirt with a slit down the middle. She accessorized with a cowboy-style brown leather belt that featured an oversized buckle at the waist, and also added a few glam elements that were quintessentially J.Lo to her look — including pink velvet platform heels, a massive statement necklace, and a metallic clutch.

For an extra dose of dazzle, she also wore a fringed gold jacket upon entering and exiting the show. Lopez's long caramel-colored hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she paired her signature bronzy glow with a nude lip and smoky eyes.

The day before, J.Lo kicked off her NYFW journey in the front row at Coach with a fall twist on the no-pants trend. For the event, she wore an oversized suede beige coat with dangling fringe detailing on the sleeves and no pants. Instead, she opted for a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots in place of trousers, and accessorized with a mirrored handbag, Fendi sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

