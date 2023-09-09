Jennifer Lopez Does Cowgirl Style the J.Lo Way at NYFW

Bringing yeehaw fashion to the Big Apple.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on September 9, 2023 @ 10:57AM
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez just channeled her inner cowgirl at New York Fashion Week, of all places. On Friday, the singer-slash-actress attended Ralph Lauren's spring-summer 2024 runway show in New York City's Brooklyn Navy Yard, and J.Lo-fied Western style with her over-the-top outfit. 

Wearing an amalgamation of trends while sitting in the front row, Lopez sported a sheer puff-sleeve collared gown that was left unbuttoned just above her navel and flowed into a maxi-length ruffled skirt with a slit down the middle. She accessorized with a cowboy-style brown leather belt that featured an oversized buckle at the waist, and also added a few glam elements that were quintessentially J.Lo to her look — including pink velvet platform heels, a massive statement necklace, and a metallic clutch.

Jennifer Lopez

For an extra dose of dazzle, she also wore a fringed gold jacket upon entering and exiting the show.  Lopez's long caramel-colored hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part, and she paired her signature bronzy glow with a nude lip and smoky eyes. 

The day before, J.Lo kicked off her NYFW journey in the front row at Coach with a fall twist on the no-pants trend. For the event, she wore an oversized suede beige coat with dangling fringe detailing on the sleeves and no pants. Instead, she opted for a pair of knee-high snakeskin boots in place of trousers, and accessorized with a mirrored handbag, Fendi sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

