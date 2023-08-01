Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Shoe You Don’t Need Right Now, but Definitely Will in 3 Months Slippers are real shoes. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 @ 09:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid Fall isn’t too far off, but there are some things I simply can't even think about wearing right now — or for the next few weeks, really. It’s been unbelievably hot on the East Coast, so much so that I’d much rather be living in my swimwear. But alas, that's not always possible, so I’ve been putting on the lightest, breeziest pieces I own: lots of linen, many dresses, shorter hemlines — you get the drill. So, given my current dressing mentality, it’s no surprise that I broke a sweat when I saw what Jennifer Lopez was recently wearing. J.Lo really wears what she wants, when she wants — and sometimes, that means wearing fuzzy slippers while out in Los Angeles on a super hot summer day. The singer went for an all-white look — a smart summer choice as the crisp hue reflects sunlight, in turn keeping you cool. Her loose cargo pants hit on the utilitarian trend that’s certainly not going anywhere, pairing the big bottoms with a cropped zip-up, proving the big pants, small top energy is still going strong, too. Minnetonka Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $60 Ugg Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 $70 But the winning outfit detail was none other than those shearling Gucci slides that effortlessly rounded out her cozy, errand-running ‘fit. Normally, I’m all for wearing slippers in public. In fact, many brands have been making indoor-outdoor versions you can take from couch to cocktails with ease (and I love that!). But the fact that the temperature was probably in the high 80s while Lopez was wearing them is something I simply cannot fathom. It’s okay, though, because in the world of fashion, we’re always a few months ahead, so it seems right to start thinking about cozy, fall fashion. Plus, it’s never too soon to start prepping your wardrobe for the chilly season (I can’t believe I just said that, but hey, we are officially in August). Slippers are just as much an outdoor must as they are an indoor one, and Lopez is making a strong case for wearing the house shoe on the street. After all, a key fashion desire is to stay cozy, even when you’re forced to leave your house, so why wouldn’t you wear the epitome of comfy (aka, slippers)? Smart move, J.Lo! Plus, shearling looks stylish, so wear it with jeans, dresses, shorts, and skirts. Cozy feet, happy you. Shop some more shearling slippers inspired by Lopez’s designer pair below, including some discounted options from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling-Lined Slide Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $160 Ugg Cozetta Curly Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $100 Steve Madden Mona Faux Shearling Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $80 Ugg Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $110 $75 Ted Baker London Lopply Faux Fur Slipper Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 Olukai Kipea Heu Genuine Shearling Slide Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $75 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $13 Underwear Is Smoothing, Comfortable, and “Gives Your Bum a Good Lift” This Line-Smoothing Serum Makes “Crow’s Feet and Lip Wrinkles Disappear,” According to Mature Shoppers I Walked, Ran, and Danced in These Ultra-Comfy Heels for 12+ Hours, and They Felt Like Sneakers