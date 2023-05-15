Jennifer Lopez Wore the Springiest Floral Sundress While Celebrating Mother's Day With Ben Affleck and Their Moms

While the first Monday in May is undoubtedly the most fashionable event of the month, Mother’s Day easily comes in as a close second. Any occasion solely dedicated to celebrating moms with a Sunday brunch is bound to deliver some incredible style moments, and Jennifer Lopez did just that when ringing in the holiday over the weekend in the springiest sundress, maybe ever.

On Sunday, the actress was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles with her husband Ben Affleck to celebrate their moms, Guadalupe Rodríguez and Christopher Anne Boldt, along with her twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck’s middle daughter, Seraphina. Looking like a true picture of spring, Lopez wore a floor-length floral lilac sundress for the occasion, which featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, dreamy pleats, and puffed sleeves. Tan espadrilles wedges, a circular white handbag, and brown-tinted aviator sunglasses accessorized J.Lo’s Mother’s Day ensemble, and she finished the look by styling her brunette hair down in soft waves with a middle part.

For his part, Affleck opted for his signature look of a casual flannel and jeans during the outing, and his mother sported a pair of brown linen pants, a patterned blouse, and a lilac handbag.

getty images

Lopez and Affleck’s celebratory family outing comes just days after they stepped out to honor Jennifer for a separate reason earlier this week. On Wednesday, the husband-and-wife duo walked the black carpet together ahead of a special screening of Lopez’s latest film, The Mother, in Los Angeles while wearing very different takes on a three-piece set. While J.Lo donned a beige bra top, maxi skirt, and trench coat on the carpet, Ben wore a black blazer, a matching vest, and trousers.