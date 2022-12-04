The Ab-Baring Yellow Dress Jennifer Lopez Wore on Her Honeymoon Is Up to 70% Off Right Now

Get her sexy cutout look before the sale ends.

Jennifer Lopez’s (second) summertime honeymoon with Ben Affleck in Italy, which followed the couple’s (first) Paris honeymoon, was essentially a runway event showcasing some of her most accessible and fashionable ‘fits. One look from Italy was a breezy yellow Farm Rio Cutout Blend Dress that showcased her signature toned abs by way of its center knot and cut-out style. You can shop her look right now at Nordstrom for up to 70 percent off until December 5.

While Lopez can often be found in designer dresses and styles that she alone can pull off, this accessible dress is not only wallet-friendly but wearable for a variety of occasions. The linen dress, which is marked down to just $80 as part of Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale, is essentially a shoulder-baring, three-quarter-sleeve top and matching midi skirt connected by a single knot. Its below-the-collarbone neckline offers subtle sexiness, while the loosely-flowing fabric makes it a comfortable option. It's versatile enough to be dressed up with statement accessories and wedge sandals, or worn more casually with flats and a layered necklace style like Lopez.

Cutout Waist Linen Blend Dress FARM RIO

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

If you prefer a still-vibrant but darker shade, the Farm Rio Cutout Dress is also on sale in blue for 70 percent off the original price at Nordstrom, making it a steal at $60. Both colors are ideal for summer outings or bringing along on tropical vacations, offering an understated way to show some skin with a lower back opening and side cutouts for peek-a-boo obliques. 

One shopper said they like that the dress “hides the belly and flatters the waist,” while another shopper who bought it in both colors shared that it “fits really well,” noting and that they “got so many compliments.” The shopper styled their look with simple jewelry and slides for a relaxed, yet stylish outfit.

Cutout Waist Linen Blend Dress FARM RIO

Nordstrom

Shop now: $60 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

To style your own look, shop accessories like the Tory Burch Ines Slide Sandals that are now marked down to $161 from $248 and provide an effortless style. If you prefer some height, wear the dress with a simple heel like the Kenneth Cole Brielle Slide Sandal, available in three colors that are all 59 percent off. Complete the look with a statement necklace like the Baublebar Whitney Multistrand Y Necklace that provides a Lopez-esque layered style — it's just $23 right now.

Nordstrom’s Cyber Week Sale is happening through December 5 and it's an ideal time to stock up on celeb-approved dresses like Jennifer Lopez’s, so add the Farm Rio Cutout Blend dress in one or both colors to your cart before the sale ends.

