Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Twins' Birthdays With a Super-Sweet Video

She calls them her "coconuts" — Max and Emme, not Ben Affleck.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 12:47PM
It's time for a birthday celebration — for two. Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet tribute to her twins, Max and Emme, in honor of their 15th birthdays. Of course, a moment like this deserves a Taylor Swift soundtrack, so it only made sense that Lopez set the montage to the singer's song, "Fifteen." The video shows major moments in the twins' lives and, naturally, has a cameo from Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck. Lopez shares the twins with her ex, Marc Anthony, and is also stepmother to Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, which he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Images from the sepia-toned slideshow-style clip included Emme during their mom's 2020 Super Bowl performance and a smile-filled family photo showing the Lopez-Anthony-Affleck blended family around a dinner table.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥," she wrote in the caption." I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins."

People reports that when Affleck and Lopez were considering getting back together, Max and Emme were "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," where Affleck lives.

"They are slowly getting to know Ben. Everything seems to be running smoothly," a source said at the time. "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that things "are doing great" with all the kids and everyone "gets along effortlessly."

"They all really have respect for each other," the source said. "Jen's relationship with Ben's kids is natural and same goes for Ben's bond with Jen's kids."

