Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way

It seems like it’s going to be a denim summer — and if that sentence made you break out in sweat, just like I did while writing it, hear me out. Denim in the summertime might not seem feasible for people who start to sweat the minute it hits 70 degrees (me!), but there’s one jeanish wardrobe staple that’s a cut above the rest for the season of heat and humidity. In fact, it might actually make it totally feasible to wear denim this time of year, and celebrities are paving the way for its summer 2023 fame.

Jennifer Lopez was the latest A-lister to wear this summer-friendly denim take: a maxi jean shirtdress with the highest slits we’ve ever seen. The singer was photographed out and about while furniture shopping — and let me just say, this is not something most people wear when furniture shopping. Then again, J.Lo is on another level, so I simply cannot compare her choices to those of us regular folks.

Backgrid

Her dark-wash denim maxi blew in the wind as she walked, with those ultra-high slits that basically went up to her hips revealing a pair of ultra-short shorts underneath. The dress was extra oversized, which gave it a nonchalant, easygoing feel, while the side slits added a super sexy element; the juxtaposition of these two design details made for quite the eye-catching sartorial moment, not to mention, those daring, black, knee-high boots that are simply *gasp-worthy.*

Nordstrom

Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com



DL1961

Shop now: $269; dl1961.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com



Lopez isn’t the first celeb we’ve seen in a denim dress, and she definitely won't be the last. With a return of the beloved Canadian tuxedo, which has been worn by Meghan Markle and Dua Lipa, the only natural style staple to follow is a denim dress that’s basically a Canadian tuxedo in and of itself. But TBH, there’s something so inherently cool about this one; it’s feminine but still a bit rough around the edges — in some cases, it literally has rough edges (ahem, frayed hemlines). That said, you can easily pick your level of grungy depending on the look you’re going for.

The denim dress is also incredibly versatile, meaning there are countless ways to style it. Make like J.Lo and go with sexy boots to boost the cool factor, or slip into crisp white sneakers for the ultimate city-going ensemble that’s comfy and stylish. No matter how you wear it, the jean dress is bound to be your favorite wear to wear denim this summer. Shop some more Lopez-inspired pieces below.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $428; saksfifthavenue.com



Amazon

Shop now: $41 (Originally $43); amazon.com



Reformation

Shop now: $218; thereformation.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $215; nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $167; nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $118; nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

