Jennifer Lopez Just Wore a Groovy Cutout Gown With Ankle-Breaking Sequin Platforms

In case you missed the first two drops, Jennifer Lopez just released another Revolve shoe collection on Friday. The ongoing collaboration, which the actress debuted in March, features all the statement-making height and glamorous details you'd expect from a J.Lo-designed line, but this time around, it's all about sparkle and serotonin-boosting color.

The Shotgun Wedding star announced the drop with an Instagram post of a few ultra-glam behind-the-scenes photos from the collection's campaign shoot, giving us all the summer vacation fashion inspiration we could ever want. The looks include a groovy pink-and-green patterned dress with diamond-shaped rib cutouts (and a little sparkle fringe for the girlies), a Barbie-pink halter dress with knee-length fringe, pearl straps, and a big white flower at the neckline, and a backless sequined number that would make Diana Ross proud.

Oh, and did we mention the shoes? The Jenny from the Block singer showed off a few ankle-breaking (in a good way) heels like a green, sparkly pair of sky-high Mary Janes and a bright pink heeled sandal with faux fur detailing. Paired with big retro hair and some dangly statement earrings, the effect is very much late '60s siren hits LA (think: Megan Draper in the last season of Mad Men).

Courtesy of Revolve

And that's the idea: Jennifer Lopez is not one to play it safe with her shoe choices. "I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress," Lopez told us in March about the collection. "I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!"

Why not take your style cues from J.Lo this summer? Whether you're headed to a black-tie wedding in Lake Como or just dreaming of one, there's no reason to keep your most statement-making platforms in the back of your closet. And if you're looking to add a few more to your collection, JLo Jennifer Lopez for Revolve has got you covered. You can shop the full collection, which offers 18 new styles which include sky-high gold heels and fuzzy straps, at Revolve.