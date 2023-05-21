Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe

Sandal season has arrived, which means in addition to flip-flops, slides, and strappy heels, the controversial wedge shoe is also coming out of hibernation. Case in point? On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in the divisive sandal while shopping with her husband, Ben Affleck, and 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, in Beverly Hills. 

Embracing the warm weather over the weekend, the singer-slash-actress wore a backless yellow-and-brown-striped midi dress with side cutouts and spaghetti straps, and teamed it with a pair of coordinating woven espadrille wedges. And just like her oversized gold hoops and gold-tinted aviator sunglasses (which she also put on for the daytime outing), the wedge has quickly become a J.Lo style signature. She's been wearing the clunky sandal for years — and every summer, just like clockwork, she pulls them out of her closet to wear for another season.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

Lopez rounded out her summertime look with a brown leather Saint Laurent chain-strapped shoulder bag and an effortless updo that was complemented by her wispy curtain bangs. 

Ben, for his part, coordinated with his wife in a beige button-down, blue jeans, brown sneakers, and his own pair of aviator shades. 

Bennifer's family outing came just days after Lopez revealed that her kids have a "difficult" time with having famous parents. “Being the child of famous parents is really not something that many people can understand, and I feel for [my kids] ... because they didn’t choose that,” J.Lo said of her twins, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, during a recent roundtable discussion. “They have just started letting me know how people treat them. When they walk into the room, that’s what people are thinking about; they’re not seeing them for who they are. And I think that that has to be a really hard thing for them.”

She added that her children find it “difficult to grow up and be themselves,” because they know the world is watching their every move. “They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard. Probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot people don’t understand,” she said, before woefully admitting, "I did that to them."

