Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back This Unsubtle Hat Trend That’s Going to Be Huge for Summer

Good news, y'all: We found 10 similar styles starting at $10.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
Published on May 3, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Target J-Lo Big Hats/Summer
Photo:

Target/ Instagram @jlo/ InStyle

When a spring and summer style drops that doubles as a solution to keep our skin healthy and burn-free, we’re eager to embrace it. Even better? When that trend is super accessible (read: affordable) and worn by some of our favorite fashion icons. That style, of course, is the oversized hat that also protects your scalp and face from the sun, and right now, the functional and fashionable look is leaning into the wild, wild West. 

With footwear like cowboy boots, spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, picking up in popularity again, it’s no surprise that another form of the Western trend has us turning our heads: the cowboy hat. Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, and Alessandra Ambrosio recently shared photos on Instagram wearing the Western-inspired must-have, which is just the look we need leading up to summer. And this is one celebrity trend that you don’t need to spend a lot to emulate. We found 10 large summer hat styles — including a number of Western-inspired options — giving off big hat energy at Target, and prices start at just $10.  

Summer Hat Styles to Shop at Target

Universal Thread Rancher Hat

Women's Rancher Hat

Target

Add a hint of color to a Western look with this structured rancher hat, available in two sizes. It features a tan, woven wide brim that helps to protect your face and eyes from the sun’s rays, and a convenient adjustable fit so it won’t blow off in the summer breeze. You can easily wear the hat all day thanks to its lightweight, 100 percent paper material. 

Shop now: $22; target.com

Cupshe Brown Floppy Hat

Women's Brown Floppy Hat

Target

Cupshe’s floppy hat reminds us of Lopez’s thank to its darker band color that wraps around the crown. The flat wide brim is 5 inches, so it keeps you shaded all summer, while the adjustable drawstring detail gives it that Western edge. You can wear the lightweight style with your swimsuit to the beach, or with a maxi dress while you’re enjoying brunch al fresco. 

Shop now: $23; target.com

Universal Thread Wide Brim Felt Fedora Hat

Women's Wide Brim Felt Fedora Hat

Target

The heavier material on this 100 percent wool hat is ideal for chillier, cloudy beach days. It’s designed with a tie strap detail around the crown like Lopez’s, and is available in taupe and caramel brown. Shoppers shared that they receive compliments every time they wear it, with one saying it’s a “beautiful hat” and that the “adjustable hat [fits] your head comfortably.” Another reviewer added that it’s “comparable to a higher-end hat.”

Shop now: $25; target.com

Wild Fable Western With Band Cowboy Hat

Women's Western with Band Cowboy Hat

Target

Add a pop of color like Ambrosio with this structured cowboy hat that’s available in spring- and summer-ready pink, black, and tan. It features a pinched crown design and mesh-like material that offers breathability during hot days. One shopper shared that the “brim is wired so you can shape it,” and wear it Panama style or more like a cowboy. 

Shop now: $15; target.com

Universal Thread Striped Western Cowboy Hat

Women's Striped Western Cowboy Hat

Target

For another wired, shapeable brim option, this striped Western hat comes in two colors and can be worn flat or adjusted with the brim turned up. The brim measures just over 3 inches, leaving plenty of space to shield your face from the sun. Grab it in tan or add a bit of color to your look with the red and brown style.

Shop now: $20; target.com

Whether you prefer a totally Western style a la Simpson, or sophisticated, cowboy chic look like Lopez, sunny days ahead make now the perfect time to grab one of these affordable and practical summer hats at Target, so grab your favorite starting at just $10 today.

Women's Wide Brim Straw with Beads Floppy Hat

Target

Shop now: $28; target.com

Women's Floppy Straw Boater Hat

Target

Shop now: $20; target.com

Women's Wide Brim Straw Hat

Target

Shop now: $24; target.com

Women's Paper Straw Panama Hat

Target

Shop now: $22; target.com

Women's Packable Paper Straw Floppy Hat

Target

Shop now: $10; target.com

