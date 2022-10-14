Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cowboy Hat with a Plunging Pinstripe Dress

Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring-summer 2023 fashion show and when it came to her outfit, she basically recreated her memorable Met Gala look from the year prior — albeit a less dramatic take.



Serving major Americana vibes, J.Lo wore a black suede cowboy hat, however, from the neck down, her outfit read more business chic. A plunging pinstripe dress with a leg slit was paired with black pointed-toe Christian Louboutins, a matching clutch, and layered diamond necklaces. Lopez teamed the high-fashion look with her signature glam consisting of bombshell waves, smoky eye makeup, and glowing skin.



J.Lo's other half, Ben Affleck, joined his wife at the runway show, trading in his scumbro style for a sophisticated charcoal gray wool suit combined with a coordinating dress shirt and tie underneath.

The fashion event marks Bennifer's first official appearance as a married couple. After tying the knot with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the pair exchanged vows for a second time in front of family and friends during a lavish Georgia ceremony this summer, before jetting off to Paris and then Italy for their honeymoon.



As for newlywed life, Ben and Jen are still absolutely smitten with one another. "They feel like they are the only two people in the room, or world, right now," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight. "Ben has been telling Jen how unbelievably happy he is that she is his wife."